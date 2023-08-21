8-year-old shot, killed with unsecured weapon in Detroit home

An 8-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a northwest Detroit home, according to police.

Police Chief James White said he is confident the shooting was due to children finding an unsecured weapon inside the home around 10:32 p.m. that evening in the 15700 block of Ward Avenue, although detectives are still piecing together what exactly happened.

"We're always here talking about this — if you're going to have a gun ... you have to be responsible. Unfortunately, we have yet another situation where one of Detroit's children has been killed because an adult made a horrible decision to leave a gun unsecure," White said.

The boy was transported privately to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An adult believed to be responsible for the weapon is in custody, according to White.

Charges against the individual hadn't been filed as of Monday.

"We don't know exactly where that's going to go just yet. Unfortunately, an 8-year-old lost his life. We don't know exactly what transpired once the weapon was found," White said.

