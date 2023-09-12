8-year-old shot after loaded gun put in burn barrel and set on fire, Florida cops say

A child was shot by a loaded gun left in a burn barrel and then set on fire, Florida deputies said.

An 8-year-old boy and other children were cleaning in the backyard of a Jacksonville home with their grandmother on Sept. 11, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News in an email.

While outside, they were clearing debris from the yard and placing it in a burn barrel, deputies said.

The 8-year-old boy was standing near the barrel when the contents inside were set on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Then, a shot rang out, and a bullet exploded from the barrel and went through the boy’s leg, deputies said.

The boy’s family quickly gathered everyone up to drive to the hospital but told deputies they heard two more shots as they were leaving the home.

The boy’s injury was non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies went out to the property and looked inside the barrel.

Under the yard debris, they found two firearms that were “burned and partially melted,” deputies said.

The shooting was declared accidental and negligent, but no charges have been filed as of Sept. 12.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

