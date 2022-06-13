An incident that police have determined to be a case of road rage led to the shooting of an 8-year-old Amarillo boy.

At 10:59 p.m. Friday, Amarillo police officers drove up on what appeared to be an accident. Officers got out of their vehicle and the driver of one of the trucks approached officers saying his son had been shot by the driver of the other truck, according to APD.

Officers pursued the other driver, later identified as Frankie Lee Haigood, forcing his vehicle off the road. As APD officers talked to witnesses at the scene, it was determined to be a road-rage incident, police said.

The 8-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital for his injuries in listed in serious condition. Other parties involved were treated for their injuries on scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

After being treated for his injuries, Haigood was booked into the Potter County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

This case is still under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 8-year-old shot in road-rage incident