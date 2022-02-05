8-year-old South Florida girl killed in a drive-by shooting, cops say

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a Friday night drive-by shooting, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Southeast First St., PBSO said, putting it less than a block from Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. East, a major east-west thoroughfare.

No other information was released about the tragedy.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-458-8477 (TIPS).

