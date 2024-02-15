8-year-old struck by bullet in Virginia Beach is in medically induced coma

More than 20 bullets blasted a house Tuesday night on Peele Court in Virginia Beach. One struck Landyn Davis, 8, in the back of the head.

He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, where he had surgery. He was in stable condition Thursday, having been placed into a coma. According to his mother, Emily Rigsby, doctors continue to monitor brain swelling.

Rigsby stepped away from her son’s hospital room in the intensive care unit Thursday afternoon for a phone interview while Landyn’s father, Steven Davis, remained by their child’s bedside. She said she and Davis were at a meeting for their oldest son’s middle school wrestling team. Minutes after arriving, their 15-year-old daughter called.

“She was screaming at the top of her lungs,” Rigsby said.

The couple called 911 and rushed home. They found police inside the house, crime scene tape everywhere and their distraught daughter outside, asking if her brother was OK.

That’s when they discovered Landyn had been shot.

He was in his parents’ room playing video games on his dad’s computer. Their daughter was outside talking to friends when someone shot at the house. Rigsby speculated one of her daughter’s friends had been the target of the shooting. Instead, Rigsby’s daughter was left with a graze wound on her leg — and a bullet that struck the house lodged in Landyn’s head. No one else was in the house and no one else was injured.

Police declined to share information about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

Landyn is in third grade at Holland Elementary School. He loves Sonic, Legos and spending nearly every day with his two best friends. His siblings, a brother and two sisters, are worried about him, Rigsby said.

The family is raising money on GoFundMe for medical expenses — they recently lost Landyn’s medical insurance. Rigsby asked people to share the hashtag #LandynStrong along with the fundraiser on social media and for people to donate if they are able. She also asked for prayers from the community.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com