8-year-old suburban boy killed, mother seriously injured in 'heinous' stabbing attack

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - An 8-year-old boy is dead, and his mother seriously wounded after they were both stabbed more than a dozen times Saturday in a Chicago suburb.

Around 11:38 a.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a home located near the intersection of S. Lincoln Highway and Lily Cache Road in Plainfield for a report of a stabbing.

A 32-year-old woman had called 9-1-1 and stated her landlord had attacked her with a knife, and that she ran into the bathroom and continued to fight off her attacker as she dialed 9-1-1.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect – identified as 71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba – sitting on the ground outside the home with a laceration to his forehead. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Inside the home, in a bedroom, police say they located two victims who had multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso, and upper extremities. The 32-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition with over a dozen stab wounds to her body. An 8-year-old boy had also sustained more than a dozen stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Czuba was treated and released from the hospital, and taken by police for questioning. So far, no charges have been filed.

The weapon used in this "heinous crime" was recovered, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.