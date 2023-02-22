8-year-old Vancouver boy found safe in Missouri 8 months after disappearance

An 8-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, has been found safe after a monthslong search, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Breadson John was located over 2,000 miles away in Jasper County, Missouri on Feb. 17.

He was first reported missing last June after detectives with the Vancouver Police Department conducted a welfare check at the child’s home and were unable to locate him.

In the months since then, detectives attempted to contact John’s family members, but they would not provide information about his whereabouts.

After the FBI issued a Missing Person Poster last month, agents were able to determine that John had been taken to Missouri in August 2022.

Last week, in response to a lead from the FBI’s Seattle office, FBI Kansas City and Jasper County Sheriff deputies safely located Johnson and placed him into Missouri’s Department of Social Services custody.

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”

Washington Child Protective Services agents are now traveling to Kansas City to bring John back to Washington state.