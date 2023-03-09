8-year-old Washington girl found in Mexico 4 years after she was kidnapped, FBI says

An 8-year-old girl from Washington was found in Mexico more than four years after she went missing, authorities said.

The child was found in Michoacan, Mexico, and returned to the U.S. in February, the FBI said in a Wednesday, March 8, news release.

McClatchy News is not including her name to protect her identity.

Her mother kidnapped her from a Vancouver, Washington, shopping mall on Oct. 25, 2018, the FBI said in an initial release. The FBI said it later learned the girl “had been taken to Mexico.”

Her mother was arrested in September 2019 in Puebla, Mexico, the FBI said, but authorities didn’t know where the child was.

She was then found four years after her disappearance by authorities in Mexico.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up ...,” said Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting (her) as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

2-year-old dies after his dad forgets him in car for hours, Florida police say

Missing mom’s boyfriend stole her disabled son’s benefits after she vanished, feds say

Mom and bookstore owner kidnapped and killed by one of her employees, Georgia cops say