8 Over-the-Top Travel Experiences for Your First Post-COVID Vacation
From private islands in the Maldives to a trip around the North Pole, these extravagant escapes are a globe-trotter’s dream
President Joe Biden is applying his experiences as vice president to Barack Obama to his legislative agenda in the early months of his presidency.
Lord Geidt, the former private secretary to the Queen, has been picked as Boris Johnson's new ministerial standards adviser, The Telegraph understands. The crossbench peer served Her Majesty between 2007 and 2017, taking up a seat in the House of Lords after leaving the role. The announcement has been expected for more than a week, with Mr Johnson facing a string of Downing Street controversies in recent days. Lord Geidt's appointment is likely to be used by the Prime Minister to attempt to draw a line under days of politically damaging front pages, with the local elections less than a fortnight away. One of his first tasks in his role as the Prime Minister's independent adviser on ministerial interests will be to scrutinise the list of government ministers' interests, the release of which has been long delayed. Interest has been heightened by the row over how Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishment was paid for and whether it was declared correctly. The role has been vacant for months after Sir Alex Allan announced his resignation in November over the inquiry into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel. Mr Johnson had judged that his Home Secretary had not breached the ministerial code despite Sir Alex saying she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Lord Geidt's appointment is expected to become public imminently. There had been speculation that the announcement had been delayed because the peer was going "wobbly" over the position in recent days, but that was denied by Number 10.
Health system is partnering with retailers to set up mobile vaccine clinics around Charlotte that don’t require appointments.
Erica Hernandez's children haven't seen her in 11 days. Her son is turning 16, and family members say there's no way Erica would miss that.
The president’s speech to Congress will include proposed tax hikes on wealthy Americans along with free community college and pre-K education.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated the sheriff of one of the nation's most populous counties to lead the agency that deports people in the country illegally, picking a seasoned law enforcement official who sharply criticized Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017. After his election in 2016, Gonzalez fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw Harris County from a federal partnership that authorizes sheriff's deputies to enforce immigration laws, ending an agreement that had been in place since 2008.
Party leaders have been at odds since Trump's second impeachment trial in January.
A speeding driver in Australia was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Wednesday for offenses including what a judge described as the ”heartless, cruel and disgraceful” filming of four dead and dying police officers who had just been hit by a truck on a freeway. Richard Pusey, a 42-year-old mortgage broker, had earlier pleaded guilty in the Victoria state County Court to a rarely-prosecuted charge of outraging public decency over his commentary in crash scene videos shot with his phone. The most serious charge he admitted was reckless conduct endangering persons, which carries a potential maximum of five years in prison.
Americans who have been fully vaccinated will be able to travel to Europe this summer and — at least for now — there are deals to be had.
Well, it’s actually happening: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to fight, and they’ll be doing it in South Florida in June.
An Indian man who sought help on Twitter for his grandfather in his last hours could face jail.
Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president
PARIS/ROME (Reuters) -France has arrested seven fugitive Italian leftist militants after harbouring them for decades following their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges, in a turning point for Paris and Rome on an issue that had long poisoned relations. Italy has long sought the extradition of dozens of leftist guerrillas, who had been given refuge in France on condition they renounced violence following the so-called Years of Lead from the late 1960s to the 1980s. French President Emmanuel Macron's office said the arrests followed months of discussions between Italy and France, with police targeting those militants guilty of "bloody crimes".
50% of Republicans said they support the Republican party more than former President Trump, in a new poll out Tuesday from NBC News. Why it matters: The poll suggests that Trump's hold on voters may be slipping, though he continues to dominate his party's rhetoric, agenda, and fundraising.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGOP supporters have not outnumbered Trump supporters in NBC's national poll since July 2019.What they found: 44% of polled Republicans said they are greater Trump supporters than supporters of the GOP itself. NBC puts Trump's approval rating among all adults at 32% favorable and 55% unfavorable — down from his January rating. Methodology: Poll conducted April 17-20 among 1,000 adults, 60% of whom only had a cell phone. Margin of error for all adults is ±3.1 percentage points.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal agents on Wednesday searched Rudolph Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office, escalating their investigation into the Ukrainian business dealings of former President Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney. A lawyer for the former Republican New York City mayor, Bob Costello, confirmed a search warrant had been executed and that federal authorities seized electronics. He said in a statement that Giuliani, 76, denied engaging in any improper lobbying and said the electronics seized contained material covered by attorney-client privilege.
"Someone has seen something," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said. "Someone knows something. Someone is not saying something."
The company's design team asked for typographophiles to vote for one of five new choices. And no, the classic Times New Roman isn't one of them.
Officials said people shouldn’t try to clean or remove the graffiti because it could cause further damage to the site.
Novartis is scaling up facilities to make COVID-19 vaccine doses for German drugmaker CureVac and could boost production beyond levels agreed so far, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said on a conference call on Tuesday. Novartis aims to produce up to 50 million doses in 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022 for CureVac at its facilities in Austria's Tyrol region near Innsbruck. CureVac is still seeking approval for its mRNA vaccine, with hopes of the shot being ready in Europe by next month.
City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation