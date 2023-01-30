8 overdoses reported in less than a week in Milford, police say

Police are warning the public after a string of overdoses in town.

Milford Police say they’re investigating their 8th overdose since January 25, and the cause may be a deadly combination of cocaine laced with benzos and fentanyl.

Authorities are reminding residents to remain vigilant and to reach out if they need help.

“Based on our professional experiences, fentanyl is now in all different types of substances, whether that be cocaine, methamphetamine, fake pills, or vape cartridges,” said LMHC of the Milford Police Family Services Unit and Community Impact Amy Leone and Detective Sergeant Carlos Sousa. “There is no safe experience with substances unless they are prescribed by a provider and taken only as directed.”

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 lbs. of fentanyl powder were seized across the country in 2022.

“We are laser focused on this critical message to help save lives,” Deputy Chief Robert Tusino said.

Anyone in need of assistance is asked to call the Milford Police Family Services Unit at 508-473-1113 or Chris’s Corner Recovery Resource Center at 508-552-8080.

