8 pedestrians killed by cars within the last 3 months in Augusta, 13 so far this year

More than a dozen people are dead after being struck by cars on Augusta roads this year.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office records indicate there were 13 pedestrian fatalities so far this year, with eight of the deaths occurring within the last three months.

Three of the crashes occurred on Gordon Highway, two occurred on Mike Padgett Highway and two occurred on Peach Orchard Road, according to incident reports.

Suspects were arrested in four cases, which were all hit-and-runs, according to the reports. In the other nine cases, deputies found the victims at fault for walking into traffic.

While officials have not publicly addressed the recent uptick in pedestrian fatalities in Augusta, the Governors Highway Safety Association recently reported more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by cars in 2022 – the highest number of pedestrian deaths since 1981.

The organization also reported deaths of people walking in the U.S. surged 19% in the last three years, according to their website. In Georgia, there were 3.07 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 population in 2022.

Here's a timeline of all 13 fatal wrecks in Augusta so far this year:

Jan. 6 - Mike Padgett Highway

April Nicole Harrod, 35, of Augusta, was struck by a vehicle on Mike Padgett Highway and pronounced dead on Jan. 6, according to previous reporting.

Harrod was crossing five lanes of traffic when she was hit by an oncoming car, according to an incident report.

Deputies noted she was at fault for "darting into traffic," according to the report.

Jan. 6 - Peach Orchard Road

Tommy J. West Jr., 60, of Augusta, died on Jan. 6 after being hit by a car at the intersection of Peach Orchard and Byrd roads, according to previous reporting.

In an incident report, deputies noted West was "running" across Peach Orchard Road when he was struck by the car.

Deputies noted West was at fault for the crash because he failed to cross the road on a crosswalk, according to the report.

May 3 - I-520 East

Garret Stroud, 36, of Augusta, died on May 3 after being struck by a car on I-520 East.

Deputies responded to I-520 East at the Sand Bar Ferry Road and the Laney Walker Boulevard exit for a crash and found Stroud in the roadway, according to previous reporting.

An incident report states Stroud was crossing the interstate when he was hit. Stroud was pronounced dead at the scene

The driver told deputies he "saw something in the roadway that looked like a bag of trash," according to the report.

Deputies noted Stroud was at fault for "darting across Interstate 520."

June 3 - Deans Bridge Road

John Cummings, 63, of Augusta, was struck by a vehicle while riding his powered wheelchair on Deans Bridge Road on June 3, according to previous reporting.

Responders transported Cummings to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to previous reporting.

An incident report noted Cummings was at fault for "darting into the roadway."

June 17 - Peach Orchard Road

Parker Radford, 29, of North Augusta, died after being hit by a car at the intersection of Peach Orchard and Boykin roads on June 17, according to previous reporting.

The driver told deputies Radford walked into the street and she tried to swerve, but could not avoid hitting him, according to an incident report.

Radford was brought to Augusta University Medical Center and died hours later, according to previous reporting.

Deputies found Radford at fault for failing to yield, according to the report.

Aug. 4 - Eve Street

Vincent Parker, 64, of Augusta, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Eve and Walker streets on Aug. 4, according to previous reporting.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he died on Aug. 12, according to previous reporting.

An incident report notes Parker failed to yield while crossing the street. Deputies deemed Parker at fault for the crash.

Aug. 8 - Milledge Road

Wallace Wash, 69, of Augusta, died after being hit by a car at the intersection of Milledge Road and Gardner Street on Aug. 8, according to previous reporting.

Wash was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Pernell Lee Jr., 41, of Augusta, the alleged driver of the vehicle, fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was later found on the 2500 block of Wheeler Road and taken into custody, according to previous reporting.

Lee is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and safe operations of radios and telephone required.

Aug. 11 - Gordon Highway

Keisha Gibson, 36, homeless, died on Aug. 11 after being hit by a Chevy Impala on Gordon Highway.

Gibson was found at fault for entering the roadway against traffic, according to an incident report.

Sept. 6 - Mike Padgett Highway

Zyionna Fields, 21, of Augusta, was killed by a Ford F150 just after 2 a.m. Sept. 6 while walking on the 3000 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to previous reporting.

Fields and a 27-year-old Augusta man were hit while walking north in a southbound turn lane, according to previous reporting. After the crash, the driver of the truck left the scene.

Johnathan Darnel Brown, 35, of Augusta, turned himself in and is charged with felony homicide by vehicle and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Oct. 7 - Lumpkin Road

Joni Mitchell, 38, of Augusta, died on Oct. 7 while biking on Lumpkin Road, according to previous reporting.

The driver of the vehicle, Jasmine Nicole Johnson, 29, was arrested in connection to the fatal crash, according to previous reporting.

Oct. 7 - Richmond Hill Road

Broderick Parker, 39, of Hephzibah, died on Oct. 7 after being hit while walking on the 3100 block of Richmond Hill Road, according to previous reporting.

The driver, Rodriquez Antwan Walker, 44, fled the scene but was later arrested and is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene, reckless driving and central turning lane violations, according to jail records.

Oct. 13 - Gordon Highway

Annie V. Doyle, 38, of Martinez, died on Oct. 13 after being struck by a car on Gordon Highway.

Doyle allegedly was attempting to cross the road and "darted into traffic," according to an incident report.

Deputies found Doyle at fault for the crash, according to the report.

Oct. 22 - Gordon Highway

Barry Anthony Smith Jr., 39, homeless, was struck by a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the 1800 block of Gordon Highway, according to previous reporting.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 3:15 a.m., according to previous reporting. An autopsy has been scheduled.

This timeline excludes motorcycle deaths and pedestrian injuries.

