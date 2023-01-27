8 people arrested after stolen vehicles recovered in Pueblo

Jan. 26—Pueblo law enforcement announced a series of arrests in connection with the recovery of stolen vehicles and a stolen trailer in the past week.

A collaboration of the Pueblo Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and local parole lead to the recovery of four stolen vehicles and one stolen trailer.

Eight people were arrested as a result, including one parole escapee, one with two domestic violence warrants, and three with municipal warrants, Pueblo police said. Four will also face new motor vehicle theft charges.

Detectives also recently recovered a stolen Ford Bronco, motorcycle, motor scooter and fencing valued at close to $4,000 in the 700 block of Santa Clara Ave. in Pueblo, according to police. Two men with warrants out for their arrest fled the scene but were captured and arrested. During the arrest, police said law enforcement recovered methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Law enforcement also recovered a Kia Soul in Pueblo that had been carjacked in Colorado Springs. The female driver is facing motor vehicle theft charges, police said. One of the three passengers had four warrants out for her arrest. Police said the Kia was also wanted in association with a burglary in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation.

