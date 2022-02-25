8 people charged but no one injured after fight at Malibu Jack’s restaurant

A large fight between two groups of people at Jack’s Sandbar & Grill resulted in eight arrests and prompted the restaurant’s owner to review company security policies.

The restaurant’s owner, Ray Daniels, told the Herald-Leader he’ll review security measures after the fight, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. There were some customers in the restaurant who had some previous issues with each other, and a confrontation between the customers led to a fight breaking out, Daniels said.

Lexington police confirmed seven people were arrested the night of the incident and one other person was arrested on Tuesday. Police said they would reveal the suspects’ identities.

A video of the incident, which was posted to Facebook and deleted but shared with the Herald-Leader, appeared to show a security guard getting involved in the brawl. Daniels confirmed the security guard was a third party worker and not an employee with Jack’s Sandbar & Grill.

Daniels said the security guard is facing charges from the incident. He also said the man was in a position where he had to defend himself and made his own decisions on how to do so.

“I think his intent was customer safety first and that’s what he was trying to address,” Daniels said. “He obviously will not be working at Jack’s Sandbar anymore.”

Daniels described the incident as unfortunate, but was pleased that no customers or employees were hurt. He’s reviewing his own security policy to make sure another incident like the one last Saturday doesn’t happen again.

“We are reviewing, we have reviewed and continue to review our security policies, and are looking at ways to enhance the safety and security of our customers,” Daniels said. “We’ll probably have more security involved on the weekends especially.”