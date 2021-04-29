8 people face charges - including felony manslaughter - in suspected hazing death of Bowling Green State University sophomore

The death of Stone Foltz, 20, is under investigation by police and Bowling Green State University officials. Provided by the Foltz family

8 people are facing charges connected to the death of a Bowling Green State University student.

Stone Foltz died on March 7 after being provided with large amounts of alcohol, officials said.

Charges range from manslaughter and hazing to failure to comply with underage drinking laws.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Eight people are facing charges in the death of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who died on March 7 after a suspected off-campus fraternity hazing incident.

Six of the eight are facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges in Foltz's death.

The Wood County Prosecuting Office announced the indictments on Thursday. Other charges include reckless homicide, hazing, and evidence tampering.

Officials have previously said Foltz was given "a copious amount of alcohol" at an off-campus party hosted by the Ohio college's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter, which is also known as PIKE.

Members of the fraternity dropped Foltz off at his apartment after the party and his roommates called 911, the Columbus Dispatch reported at the time.

He was in "dire condition" when he arrived at the hospital, according to the Dispatch.

Here are the indictments connected with the Bowling Green incident:

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business;

Daylen Dunson, 20, of Cleveland, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business;

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, and and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws;

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business;

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business;

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Orlean, New York, is charged with third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, hazing, and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws;

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland, is charged with tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business;

Benjamin Boyers, 21, of Slyvania, is charged with hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

In an email to Insider, an attorney for Henricksen insisted his client is not liable in the death.

Story continues

"This is clearly a tragic matter; however, it is not being helped by the indictment of Troy Henricksen. The facts are clear, even at this early juncture that he is not criminally liable," Attorney Eric F. Long wrote. "I am

confident that the court process will bear that out, hopefully sooner rather than later."

Bowling Green State University permanently expelled Pi Kappa Alpha for "alleged hazing activity" and the fraternity's Greek letters were removed from its on-campus house. The college has partnered with an outside company to review all Greek life at the school.

The March death isn't the first time a chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has been penalized.

In 2013, the Miami University chapter was suspended after 70 screen grabs of posts found on the Facebook page for active members included semi-nude photos of young women, references to drug sales, and hazing.

"The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident," the fraternity's national headquarters said in a statement shortly after Foltz's death. "The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind."

Read the original article on Insider