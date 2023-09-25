8 people hurt in two-car crash southwest of Minot

Sep. 24—MINOT — Eight people were injured, three of them seriously, as a result of a two-vehicle crash southwest of Minot.

The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the intersection of Highway 23 and 338th Street Northwest, also known as County Road 9, about 1.5 miles north of Makoti, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a 2010 Lincoln Navigator failed to stop at the intersection marked with a stop sign, causing the vehicle to be hit by a 2023 Toyota Rav4, the Patrol said.

The Lincoln, carrying six people, rolled and came to rest on its top. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

The Patrol said the driver, Elmer Flying Horse, 45, of Newtown, was seriously injured, as were Norma Flying Horse, 41, and Ronnetta Moccasin, 36.

Other occupants of the vehicle, Ethelyn Moccasin, 65, and two children ages 5 and 10 months, had minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Patricia Markwardt, 80, and passenger Dennis Markwardt, 81, both of Elida, New Mexico, had minor injuries.

All occupants of the Lincoln were taken to Trinity Health in Minot by local ambulances, while occupants of the Toyota were transported by personal vehicle.