8 people, including 3 teens, arrested after night of gunfire in Dyersburg

Three separate shootings over the course of four hours landed eight people in custody, including three teenagers, according to the Dyersburg Police Department (DPD).

DPD said the gunfire started around 7 p.m. on December 3. A house was shot up on Moody Drive and officers found the car used in the shooting driving down Parkview and Lake Road, police said.

When officers pulled the car over, they said they found a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old Titus Johnson. Johnson had a loaded gun in the waistband of his pants and police said they found another gun and 34.21 grams of marijuana inside of the car.

All three were charged with possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, felony reckless endangerment and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., DPD said an officer was on patrol when he heard gunshots coming from the Forrest Street area.

Police said they saw a car speeding off from the scene and followed the car until it crashed near the US 51 By-Pass and Pioneer Road. Five people took off running from the crashed car, according to police, and officers were able to track down four of those people.

Beside that crashed car, Dyersburg Police said they found an AR-style rifle. Multiple shell casings were found both inside of that car and at the scene of that shooting at Rucker and Finley Street, police said.

Jalen Currie, 21, 19-year-old Jordan Currie, 18-year-old Devontae Wiggins and a 17-year-old were all arrested in connection to that shooting and each was charged with two counts of felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest.

Dyersburg Police said that the last shooting of the night, just 90 minutes later, was connected to the gunfire at Rucker and Finley Street.

Around 11 p.m., as officers were at that scene collecting evidence, they heard more gunshots.

Those gunshots led police to two crashed cars on Tucker Street near Mason Street, police said. Those cars crashed into a utility pole, knocking down the pole and power lines, and one of those cars had bullet holes in it, according to DPD.

Story continues

The people in those cars ran off but left behind two handguns, Dyersburg Police said. However, police said they did find the driver of one of those cars. Officers said they found Pierre Whitelow, 21, with 154.7 grams of marijuana on him and charged Whitelow with possession of marijuana with intent to sell/deliver and leaving the scene of an accident.

If you know anything about any of these shootings, Dyersburg Police urge you to call the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: