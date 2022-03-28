8 people shot, 4 killed, in Raleigh and Durham this weekend. Here’s what we know.

A man found seriously injured at a Durham shopping center Sunday night was at least the eighth person shot this weekend across Raleigh and Durham. Four people were killed.

The man, whose name has not been released, was around 9:15 p.m. at New Hope Commons shopping center off Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, near the Interstate 40 exchange.

Police say he was shot somewhere else but have not said where or how they know that. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, a spokesperson said in an email Monday morning.

The Sunday shooting was the latest in an especially violent weekend in the Triangle’s two largest cities.

Police investigate double homicide in Durham

In Durham, two people died Saturday night after being shot just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets in the eastern part of the city.

Officers arrived to find two people fatally shot inside of a car.

They were identified Monday as a 17-year-old teenager and William Damontez Green, 27, of Durham.

Police have released few other details, but said the shooting did not appear random.

Police have asked those with information to call 919-560-4440 x 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

Raleigh shootings leave 2 dead, 3 others injured

Three Raleigh shootings over a less than 24 hour period left two people dead and three others injured, according to the city’s police department.

A 22-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street around 9 p.m. Friday.

LaShawn Tylek Ford died, police said. Officials did not identify the other victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, two unrelated shootings occurring just 15 minutes apart left one dead and another seriously injured.

The first shooting occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Laodicea Drive, just off Cross Link Road. It left a male victim dead whom police have not identified.

The second shooting, which occurred about 15 minutes later in the 6200 block of Battle Bridge Road, left a female victim hospitalized with serious injuries.

Two people were arrested in connection with the shootings, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information about these is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-4357. Callers can receive cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests and do not have to identify themselves.

The News & Observer has requested more information about each of the weekend shootings.

Both Raleigh and Durham have seen nine killings so far this year.