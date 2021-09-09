8 people victimized in 3 armed robberies in River North in about 30 minutes early Thursday, 1 person shot

Eight people were the victims of armed robbers in River North in the span of about 30 minutes early Thursday, and one of them was shot, Chicago police said.

The armed robberies happened between 1:45 a.m. and around 2:15 a.m. and the victims all had either a phone, wallet or purse or both stolen, police said. But despite the geographic proximity, quick succession of the crimes and a similar vehicle description for the three robberies, investigators said there were a different number of thieves during each attack.

“It is too early in the investigations to determine if the incidents are linked,” Kellie Bartoli, a police spokeswoman, said in an email.

The most serious attack happened at 2:18 a.m. in the 200 block of West Erie Street, police said. That was the armed robbery during which a 31-year-old man was shot.

Two men and a woman had been sitting in a parked vehicle when two males and a female exited a black SUV and announced robbery, police said. The 31-year-old man was shot once in the back “during a struggle” with one of the thieves and he was dropped off at Rush Hospital, police said. He had been listed in fair condition.

A woman who had been sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle was robbed of her two purses containing an unknown amount of money and other items, police said. The third victim, a 32-year-old man, was robbed of his wallet and cellphone. No other injuries were reported, officials said.

About 2 a.m., in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive, two men had been walking on the sidewalk when four males exited a gray SUV and announced a robbery. The armed robbers took a cellphone belonging to one of the victims while another male held a gun.

The first robbery happened in the 300 block of West Ontario Street around 1:45 a.m., police said. Three men had been walking on the sidewalk when three males, “armed with handguns exited a black SUV,” according to a police media notification. The three people with guns “took the victims’ phones and wallets before fleeing and there is no one in custody,” it said.

Bartoli said investigators were looking into the possibility of surveillance imaging from the robberies.

“If detectives have any images to share, they will create a Community Alert, which our office will disseminate at that time,” she said.

