8 people were injured after a car veered out of control and plowed into a crowd at a Texas mud racing event

A car crashed through a guard rail and into a crowd of spectators at a mud racing event on Sunday.

Eight people were injured and hospitalized.

Three are in critical condition, the El Paso County Sheriff's office said.

Eight people were hospitalized after a car lost control and plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Fabens, Texas, on Sunday, the county's sheriff's office said.

Video showed the car going out of control on the mud track and hurtling toward a crowd of spectators.

The car crashed through a guard rail and into the spectators, the Associated Press reported, citing the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The car also hit three other vehicles, CNN reported, citing the sheriff's office.

The crash took place around 6:35 p.m., the AP reported.

The cause of the crash remains unknown, the sheriff's office said in a statement, according to CNN.

Of the injured, three people were in critical condition and five others had non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

