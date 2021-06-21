8 people were killed and dozens wounded in 10 mass shootings across the US over the weekend

There were 10 mass shootings across the US on Saturday and Sunday, data shows. Timothy Abero / EyeEm / Getty Images

Eight people were killed and dozens injured in mass shootings in the US over the weekend.

At least 44 people were injured in the Saturday and Sunday shootings.

There have been nearly 300 mass shootings throughout the US in 2021 so far, data shows.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Eight people were killed and dozens were injured in 10 mass shootings across the US over the weekend as gun violence continued to surge throughout the nation, data shows.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence in the country, at least 44 people were injured in those Saturday and Sunday shootings.

The mass shootings - which the Gun Violence Archive defines as a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter - happened in Virginia, Ohio, Colorado, Texas, Indiana, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana, according to the data.

The injured shooting victims included at least two children ages 10 and 15 in Dallas, CNN reported, citing police.

Five people were also wounded in a shooting in Minneapolis late Friday, police said. Authorities said that shooting was related to a "domestic incident," KSTP-TV reported.

The weekend before, the Gun Violence Archive tracked six mass shootings across four states that left seven dead and more than 40 injured.

So far, there have been a total of 294 mass shootings throughout the US in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Read the original article on Insider