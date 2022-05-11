8 people wounded in 2 Jackson Park shootings

Eight people were shot on the grounds of Jackson Park Tuesday night in two shootings about an hour apart, both south of the Jackson Park Lagoon, according to Chicago police.

Six people were shot outside near the 6400 block of South Richards Drive around 10:30 p.m., police said. Investigators believe two men in an SUV opened fire on the group as the vehicle was traveling. They shot six people before the SUV sped away.

Injured were:

A woman, 29, shot in the abdomen, taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition

A man, 29, shot in the leg, taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition

Four people were taken to University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds, including:

A woman, 22, shot in the left knee, fair condition

A woman, 37, shot twice in the chest, serious condition

A woman, 30, shot in the leg, good condition

A man, 21, graze wound to the head, good condition

Authorities said the police report had not been finalized Wednesday morning, so additional details about where the victims were or what they were doing when the gunfire began could not be released.

About an hour later, officers were again called to Jackson Park, this time closer to the lakefront. At 11:36 p.m. police were called to the 6500 block of Promontory Drive, between the Jackson Park Outer Harbor and 67th Street Beach, for a report that two people had been shot.

In that shooting, a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were wounded.

The woman, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and she was in good condition at Jackson Park Hospital.

The 27-year-old man was shot once in the torso. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center; his condition was not released.

Police said there were two gunmen in the shooting that wounded six people and one gunman in the shooting that left two people injured.

Despite the proximity, authorities aren’t saying the two attacks are necessarily connected.

“We cannot confirm a link, as detectives are still investigating,” police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said in an email.

Check back for updates.