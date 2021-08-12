8 popular portable ACs that are in stock now

Beat the heat with these popular portable ACs.

If the summer heat has left you scrambling for ways to keep cool, you could probably use a new portable air conditioner in your life.

Fans are great for helping you cool off by circulating the air, but they don’t do anything to actually reduce the temperature or humidity in your home. For that, you’ll need an air conditioner. Portable air conditioners are popular alternatives to traditional window units because they often run a lot quieter, require less heavy lifting, and are much easier to install.

And since you shouldn’t have to sweat even more of the small stuff, we’ve done the work for you, scouring Amazon for the best ways to stay cool. Here are 8 of the most popular portable air conditioners in stock now.

1. Midea MAP08R1CWT

The Midea is available in four different sizes based on room square footage so you can find a unit just right for wherever you need it in your home.

The Midea MAP08R1CWT model is a bestseller on Amazon for good reason—it also includes a dehumidifier and fan. It’s available in four different sizes based on room square footage so you can find a unit just right for wherever you need it in your home. The models range from 8,000 to 14,000 BTUs.

Owners of this machine, which has an average 4.3-star rating and over 3,200 reviews, rave that it runs like new year after year, thanks in part to its washable filter. Several reviewers note that the hose is a bit short so you’ll want to set this up in a spot close to a window.

Get the Midea MAP08R1CWT at Amazon starting at $286.99

2. Black+Decker BPT05WTB

This model can reach 64°F on its lowest temperature setting, and reviewers rave about the sleep setting that keeps it especially quiet at night.

For small spaces of about 150 sq. ft., the 5,000 BTU Black+Decker BPT05WTB is a great choice, earning 4.4 stars from over 9,100 reviews. It can reach 64°F on its lowest temperature setting, and reviewers rave about the sleep setting that keeps it especially quiet at night. It’s also easy to use and includes a remote that lets you set timers so it can automatically turn off whenever you’d like.

Get the Black+Decker BPT05WTB at Amazon for $318.53

3. Whynter ARC-14S

With 14,000 BTUs, this model can cool spaces up to 500 sq. ft. so it’s great for the living room or the master bedroom.

This portable air conditioner from Whynter can cool rooms quickly and comes highly recommended by over 6,000 reviewers that have given it 4.3 stars. With 14,000 BTUs, it can cool spaces up to 500 sq. ft. so it’s great for the living room or the master bedroom. Like many portable air conditioners, it works best in fully sealed off rooms to take advantage of the cooling power. Reviewers recommend using weather strips on the included window kit to secure the seal.

Get the Whynter ARC-14S at Amazon for $525

4. SereneLife SLPAC8

Reviewers give this model 4.3 stars and love its reliability.

The SereneLife SLPAC8 is available in different sizes, ranging from 8,000 to 14,000 BTUs, to best suit your square footage needs. Reviewers give it 4.3 stars and love its reliability. There’s also an included sleep mode to keep it extra quiet while you sleep.

While the SereneLife keeps the room cool, many recommend getting extra weather stripping for a tight seal that will maximize its power.

Get the SereneLife SLPAC8 at Amazon starting at $309.99

5. Shinco Portable Air Conditioner

This 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner is one of the most affordable units on the list and over 700 reviewers agree that it’s fantastic for the price.

This 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner is one of the most affordable units on the list and over 700 reviewers agree that it’s fantastic for the price, even returning to update reviews that their units are still going strong year after year. This Shinco model offers a variety of helpful controls including a quiet mode and 24-hour timer.

Get the Shinco portable air conditioner at Amazon for $279.95

6. Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner

Verified buyers like that this model is quieter than traditional window AC units, and seem happy with its 100-pint condensate reservoir.

The 14,000 BTU Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner has three main functions: cooling, dehumidifying, and circulating air. Verified buyers like that this model is quieter than traditional window AC units, and seem happy with its 100-pint condensate reservoir.

Get the Homelabs Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon for $519.97

7. Costway Portable Air Conditioner

User reviews praise this model's value, its easy installation, and its ability to cool down rooms fast.

This 10,000 BTU air conditioner works best in 400-square-foot rooms. It comes with a 10-foot drainage hose as opposed to a removable tank, which might be a burden for your set up. However, the drainage hose does mean you won’t have to manually empty a water tank where the humidity is evaporated. User reviews praise its value, its easy installation, and its ability to cool down rooms fast.

Get the Costway Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon for $369.9

