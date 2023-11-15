8 pounds of marijuana found hidden inside jeans in man’s suitcase at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after officers at Nashville International Airport reportedly found several bundles of vacuum-sealed marijuana hidden inside his luggage.

The drugs were found Tuesday, Nov. 14 inside a checked bag on a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

Will TSA stop you for marijuana in your luggage?

According to an arrest report, K-9 officer Havoc was sent to a Delta gate to run checks of luggage from the Los Angeles flight and indicated the smell of narcotics coming from a large, red roller bag.

BNA officers observed the bag had a tag on it belonging to Dareyon Wardlow. Investigators in plain clothing remained in the area, saw a man claim the red roller bag and begin to leave the airport, according to the arrest report.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Authorities reported investigators approached the man, told him the reason for the stop and asked if they could search the suitcase and backpack that was in his possession.

The man — identified as 24-year-old Dareyon Wardlow — granted consent of the search, police said.

Inside the luggage, officers found seven bundles of vacuum-sealed marijuana hidden inside the pants legs of two pairs of jeans. The bundles of marijuana weighed approximately eight pounds, according to BNA officers.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Due to the weight and concealment of the drugs, investigators determined that the Wardlow intended to distribute the marijuana.

Wardlow was taken into custody at charged with felony possession with intent to distribute. He remains in Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.