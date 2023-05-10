8 pounds of meth — covered in mustard — was mailed to South Carolina woman, cops say

Eight pounds of methamphetamine was slathered in mustard and sent through the mail to a woman in Upstate South Carolina, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The ruse did not work.

On Friday, May 5, deputies stopped a 51-year-old woman as she left the post office in Blacksburg carrying the package, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Blacksburg is about 45 miles southwest of Charlotte, near the North Carolina state line.

“The package contained 8 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in bundles and covered with mustard to mask the smell and avoid detection by canines,” the sheriff’s office said.

“She was subsequently arrested for trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more and booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center.”

Investigators did not reveal where the package was mailed from — or details of the scent that greeted detectives who opened the box.

The suspect lives at a home on North Mountain Street in Blacksburg, records show. She was denied bond and remained in custody May 10.

