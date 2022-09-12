8 Remote Jobs That Pay $100K

Working remotely has many benefits. It can permit a better work-life balance, allow you save on the expenses of commuting and professional clothing, and might even help you be more productive. It looks like remote work, even for those with high-paying jobs, is here to stay as well.

Researchers from Ladders, Inc. found that remote jobs with $100,000 salaries and up represented nearly 15% of all high-paying job listings in Q3 of 2021, up from under 4% before the pandemic. The company also projected that 25% of all professional jobs would be remote by the end of this year.

To give you an idea of what's out there for higher earners who want to work from home, here are eight remote jobs that pay $100K.

Clinical Trial Manager

Annual Salary: $100,000 to $130,000

Clinical trials use research-based methods to evaluate the effectiveness of a new drug, device or medical treatment. Clinical trial managers are tasked with managing the standards and clinical operations of assigned trials while meeting all existing compliance measures. They provide clinical trial investigators with the study materials they need to complete the trial, monitor their performance and make sure required duties are completed.

Qualifications for this job include a bachelor's degree, several years of experience managing clinical trials and solid communication and organizational skills.

Amazon Web Services Authorized Instructor

Annual Salary: $115,000

Amazon Web Services -- aka AWS -- is the most broadly adopted and comprehensive cloud platform in the world, used by millions of small businesses, large companies and government agencies. An AWS authorized instructor uses official AWS curriculum and content to teach and prepare students for AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification.

Qualifications for this job include various current AWS badges and certifications, including an AWS authorized instructor badge, AWS cloud practitioner certificate, AWS solutions architect certificate and an AWS developer certificate.

Senior Internal Auditor

Annual Salary: $100,000

A senior internal auditor completes financial audits of businesses within established timelines and budgets and also assists with or completes financial risk assessments. This professional is also tasked with drafting audit reports and meeting with management to discuss the audit's findings.

Qualifications to become a senior internal auditor include at least a bachelor's degree with the appropriate professional certification, such as CPA, certified fraud examiner or certified information systems auditor. Two to four years of internal audit experience and excellent organization, communication and time management skills are also required.

Educational Marketing Director

Annual Salary: $100,000 to $110,000

A director of educational marketing works for a company that offers educational products or services to public schools or school districts. This professional is responsible for researching schools and districts that make up the company's target population and also identifying and implementing marketing strategies that will help secure contracts with those schools or districts for educational products or services.

Qualifications to become a director of educational marketing include a bachelor's degree, five years of experience marketing education products or services to target buyers, the ability to work with people of different ethnicities and from various socio-economic backgrounds, and excellent communication and organizational skills.

Senior Financial Content Writer

Annual Salary: $120,000

A senior financial content writer is well-versed in financial content writing and can easily create concise and compelling copy for a company's blog, website or marketing materials. To qualify for this job, you'll need at least seven years of marketing or journalism experience and at least four years of proven writing experience focused on business, money or finance.

You'll also need to have a solid portfolio of articles that show your ability to analyze finance and money. The capability to write more than blog articles, including marketing materials, headlines, infographics, case studies and white papers, is also important.

Accounting Manager

Annual Salary: $115,500 to $140,000

Accounting managers coordinate and manage the accounting arm of a business, including maintaining ledger accounts and financial statements and taking the lead on complex accounting projects. They also hire, develop and coach staff and make sure they adhere to accounting control guidelines and task deadlines.

To qualify for an accounting manager's job, you'll likely need to be a CPA or at least have a bachelor's degree in accounting and extensive knowledge of accounting practices and procedures. You'll also need plenty of experience dealing with statutory authorities and matters and compliance issues. The ability to prepare and deliver a formal presentation based on accounting findings to upper management is also necessary.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Annual Salary: $115,000 to $125,000

A cybersecurity analyst protects a company's hardware, software and networks from unauthorized access and theft by installing security software, conducting risk assessments and correcting vulnerabilities. This professional also monitors network traffic and investigates any incidences or threats that arise.

To meet the qualifications for a cybersecurity analyst, you'll need at least a bachelor's degree in informatics or engineering. You'll also need at least five years of experience in IT security -- plus broad knowledge about IT and IT security and in-depth knowledge in at least one area, such as application security or cybersecurity operations.

You'll need to know how to extract security data and create security reports. Besides a bachelor's degree and five years of experience, you might also need a certified information systems security professional certification -- aka CISSP.

Email Marketing Manager

Annual Salary: $100,000 to $105,000

An email marketing manager creates and executes email campaigns to drive sales and is responsible for examining and interpreting data and making recommendations to improve each campaign's success.

To become an email marketing manager, you'll need several years of experience in email marketing, including experience with email marketing software, such as Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Marketo. Excellent writing and editing skills, project management skills, and experience migrating email platforms is also required.

