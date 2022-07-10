8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

adamkaz / iStock.com

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).

If working remotely is your goal, there is no shortage of jobs available at any given moment. However, you might think remote jobs must not pay very well. Quite the contrary -- many pay $20 per hour or more. Many companies have a shortage of workers to fill various roles, leading them to offer generous pay for remote jobs. While these jobs are constantly changing, we'll provide a list of several remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour that are available right now.

Early Careers Client Success Associate, UnitedHealth Group

Pay range: $21.68 and up

This job from UnitedHealth Group is an entry-level position focused on helping people kick-start their careers in healthcare. It requires a bachelor's degree and 3+ months of experience in sales, fundraising, and/or customer service experience. Specific pay information is not provided for most states, but the job does indicate that the pay range is $21.68 to $38.56 for Colorado residents and $23.94 to $42.40 for Connecticut/Nevada residents.

View the job posting at UnitedHealth Group.

Coding/Reimbursement Specialist, UPMC Health Plan

Pay range: $20 to $33.22

This job with UPMC Health Plan is a full-time work-from-home position. Responsibilities include ensuring the accuracy of claim submissions and verifying reimbursement. The posting indicates that prior experience in emergency department coding is required, although it only requires a high school diploma. Pay starts at $20/hour.

View the job posting at UPMC.

Hospitalist Coder, Banner Health

Pay range: $18.32 - $27.48/hour

This remote position with Banner Health is another medical coder position involving the coding of diagnostic and procedural information related to medical procedures. It also involves quality assurance for medical records to comply with coding regulations. Pay for the positions starts at $18.32/hour but can be well over $20/hour depending on experience.

View the job posting at Banner Health.

Remote Data Entry Clerk/Customer Service Rep, General Rental Center

Pay range: $26 - $27/hour

General Rental Center is hiring for data entry clerk/customer service rep positions in states around the country. The posting does indicate that 1-2 years' experience is required, but the duties appear to be quite straightforward. These include entering information into an accounting system and ensuring transparency and efficiency in all accounting transactions.

View the job posting and apply on Workable.

Contact Center Lead, Duluth Trading Company

Pay range: $28.82 to $39.87

As the word "lead" suggests, this position is more of a managerial role and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Contact Center. You will also be responsible for achieving department goals and ensuring all projects and non-call-related work are completed in a timely manner. The position is remote and can be done from anywhere in the continental U.S.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time/Seasonal), Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Pay range: $18.38 to $23.28/hour

Tabula Rasa HealthCare is hiring part-time/seasonal pharmacy technicians to provide medication management services to patients and clients. It includes making outbound cold calls offering services to patients, as well as receiving inbound calls. The job posting indicates that a high school diploma is required, and six months' experience is preferred.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

Fraud Customer Service (Part-Time), Discover

Pay range: $35.27 to $48.29/hour

Discover has an interesting opportunity for part-time fraud customer service representatives. The position involves processing late and trailing transactions on fraud status accounts. It also involves making outbound calls to verify transactions, as well as processing zero-dollar fraud loss cases. The job starts at $35.27/hour and only requires a high school diploma/GED; there is no mention of experience being required.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

Accounts Receivable Analyst II, American Red Cross

Pay range: $28.84 to $30/hour

While the "II" in this job title indicates this position from the American Red Cross isn't exactly entry-level, it pays well nevertheless. It requires a four-year degree and three to five years' experience. As an accounts receivable analyst, you ensure that approved transactions are entered into the system. The posting indicates this is a work-from-home position located anywhere within the continental U.S.

View the job posting on Remote.com.

