8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Bob Haegele
·4 min read
adamkaz / iStock.com
adamkaz / iStock.com

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).

See: Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

If working remotely is your goal, there is no shortage of jobs available at any given moment. However, you might think remote jobs must not pay very well. Quite the contrary -- many pay $20 per hour or more. Many companies have a shortage of workers to fill various roles, leading them to offer generous pay for remote jobs. While these jobs are constantly changing, we'll provide a list of several remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour that are available right now.

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Early Careers Client Success Associate, UnitedHealth Group

Pay range: $21.68 and up

This job from UnitedHealth Group is an entry-level position focused on helping people kick-start their careers in healthcare. It requires a bachelor's degree and 3+ months of experience in sales, fundraising, and/or customer service experience. Specific pay information is not provided for most states, but the job does indicate that the pay range is $21.68 to $38.56 for Colorado residents and $23.94 to $42.40 for Connecticut/Nevada residents.

View the job posting at UnitedHealth Group.

Michael G White / Wikimedia Commons
Michael G White / Wikimedia Commons

Coding/Reimbursement Specialist, UPMC Health Plan

Pay range: $20 to $33.22

This job with UPMC Health Plan is a full-time work-from-home position. Responsibilities include ensuring the accuracy of claim submissions and verifying reimbursement. The posting indicates that prior experience in emergency department coding is required, although it only requires a high school diploma. Pay starts at $20/hour.

View the job posting at UPMC.

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Hospitalist Coder, Banner Health

Pay range: $18.32 - $27.48/hour

This remote position with Banner Health is another medical coder position involving the coding of diagnostic and procedural information related to medical procedures. It also involves quality assurance for medical records to comply with coding regulations. Pay for the positions starts at $18.32/hour but can be well over $20/hour depending on experience.

View the job posting at Banner Health.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remote Data Entry Clerk/Customer Service Rep, General Rental Center

Pay range: $26 - $27/hour

General Rental Center is hiring for data entry clerk/customer service rep positions in states around the country. The posting does indicate that 1-2 years' experience is required, but the duties appear to be quite straightforward. These include entering information into an accounting system and ensuring transparency and efficiency in all accounting transactions.

View the job posting and apply on Workable.

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons
Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Contact Center Lead, Duluth Trading Company

Pay range: $28.82 to $39.87

As the word "lead" suggests, this position is more of a managerial role and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Contact Center. You will also be responsible for achieving department goals and ensuring all projects and non-call-related work are completed in a timely manner. The position is remote and can be done from anywhere in the continental U.S.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time/Seasonal), Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Pay range: $18.38 to $23.28/hour

Tabula Rasa HealthCare is hiring part-time/seasonal pharmacy technicians to provide medication management services to patients and clients. It includes making outbound cold calls offering services to patients, as well as receiving inbound calls. The job posting indicates that a high school diploma is required, and six months' experience is preferred.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

Wojciech Kozielczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wojciech Kozielczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fraud Customer Service (Part-Time), Discover

Pay range: $35.27 to $48.29/hour

Discover has an interesting opportunity for part-time fraud customer service representatives. The position involves processing late and trailing transactions on fraud status accounts. It also involves making outbound calls to verify transactions, as well as processing zero-dollar fraud loss cases. The job starts at $35.27/hour and only requires a high school diploma/GED; there is no mention of experience being required.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

cbarnesphotography / Getty Images
cbarnesphotography / Getty Images

Accounts Receivable Analyst II, American Red Cross

Pay range: $28.84 to $30/hour

While the "II" in this job title indicates this position from the American Red Cross isn't exactly entry-level, it pays well nevertheless. It requires a four-year degree and three to five years' experience. As an accounts receivable analyst, you ensure that approved transactions are entered into the system. The posting indicates this is a work-from-home position located anywhere within the continental U.S.

View the job posting on Remote.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Recommended Stories

  • People With So-Called "Average" Jobs Reveal Why They Do What They Do And How They Feel About It, And It's Sparking An Important Conversation

    "I'd rather have an ordinary job that I love than a fancy job that stresses me out."View Entire Post ›

  • What Are Some Things About Your Job That More People Should Know?

    Pleeease spill the tea.View Entire Post ›

  • 5 Countries With the Best Retirement Systems, According To Experts

    A country's retirement system should be designed to create financial security for retired citizens by providing a guaranteed and reasonable amount of income for life. Unfortunately, not all countries...

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Failed Lender Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • 10 SC industries predicted to grow the fastest by 2030 and they’re not all what you’d expect

    South Carolina’s economy is expected to grow 12% by 2030, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

    People say saving for retirement is hard. The hardest part, though, is the mental game -- investing the money when you'd rather spend it. But once you commit to saving, the mechanics of building wealth can be straightforward.

  • 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

    No matter how old you are, retirement should be a goal you're planning for and working toward. Unfortunately, many people aren't on track. Read More: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security...

  • The ‘Great Regret’ doesn’t mean employers are off the hook

    Toxic work culture was found to be the number one predictor of attrition.

  • A Florida pest control company owed workers $175,500 after shorting them on earned pay

    A pest control company that serves Orlando and Florida’s west coast, from Naples to Tampa, paid $175,587 in back wages and liquidated damages after it didn’t pay workers earned overtime, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

  • Video appears to show Taco Bell worker pouring scalding water on customers

    Video released Friday by attorneys representing two customers suing Taco Bell appears to show a person behind the counter of a Dallas store swinging a bucket

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Biden boasts as gas prices drop to below $4.50 per gallon

    President Biden touted falling gas prices in a series of tweets over the weekend as the national average for a gallon of gas fell below $4.50. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.36, according to the transportation organization American Automobile Association (AAA), down from a high of $5 a gallon last…

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.