8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Bob Haegele
·4 min read
adamkaz / iStock.com
adamkaz / iStock.com

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).

See: Here's How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

If working remotely is your goal, there is no shortage of jobs available at any given moment. However, you might think remote jobs must not pay very well. Quite the contrary -- many pay $20 per hour or more. Many companies have a shortage of workers to fill various roles, leading them to offer generous pay for remote jobs. While these jobs are constantly changing, we'll provide a list of several remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour that are available right now.

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Early Careers Client Success Associate, UnitedHealth Group

Pay range: $21.68 and up

This job from UnitedHealth Group is an entry-level position focused on helping people kick-start their careers in healthcare. It requires a bachelor's degree and 3+ months of experience in sales, fundraising, and/or customer service experience. Specific pay information is not provided for most states, but the job does indicate that the pay range is $21.68 to $38.56 for Colorado residents and $23.94 to $42.40 for Connecticut/Nevada residents.

View the job posting at UnitedHealth Group.

Michael G White / Wikimedia Commons
Michael G White / Wikimedia Commons

Coding/Reimbursement Specialist, UPMC Health Plan

Pay range: $20 to $33.22

This job with UPMC Health Plan is a full-time work-from-home position. Responsibilities include ensuring the accuracy of claim submissions and verifying reimbursement. The posting indicates that prior experience in emergency department coding is required, although it only requires a high school diploma. Pay starts at $20/hour.

View the job posting at UPMC.

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Hospitalist Coder, Banner Health

Pay range: $18.32 - $27.48/hour

This remote position with Banner Health is another medical coder position involving the coding of diagnostic and procedural information related to medical procedures. It also involves quality assurance for medical records to comply with coding regulations. Pay for the positions starts at $18.32/hour but can be well over $20/hour depending on experience.

View the job posting at Banner Health.

Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remote Data Entry Clerk/Customer Service Rep, General Rental Center

Pay range: $26 - $27/hour

General Rental Center is hiring for data entry clerk/customer service rep positions in states around the country. The posting does indicate that 1-2 years' experience is required, but the duties appear to be quite straightforward. These include entering information into an accounting system and ensuring transparency and efficiency in all accounting transactions.

View the job posting and apply on Workable.

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons
Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Contact Center Lead, Duluth Trading Company

Pay range: $28.82 to $39.87

As the word "lead" suggests, this position is more of a managerial role and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Contact Center. You will also be responsible for achieving department goals and ensuring all projects and non-call-related work are completed in a timely manner. The position is remote and can be done from anywhere in the continental U.S.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time/Seasonal), Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Pay range: $18.38 to $23.28/hour

Tabula Rasa HealthCare is hiring part-time/seasonal pharmacy technicians to provide medication management services to patients and clients. It includes making outbound cold calls offering services to patients, as well as receiving inbound calls. The job posting indicates that a high school diploma is required, and six months' experience is preferred.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

Wojciech Kozielczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wojciech Kozielczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fraud Customer Service (Part-Time), Discover

Pay range: $35.27 to $48.29/hour

Discover has an interesting opportunity for part-time fraud customer service representatives. The position involves processing late and trailing transactions on fraud status accounts. It also involves making outbound calls to verify transactions, as well as processing zero-dollar fraud loss cases. The job starts at $35.27/hour and only requires a high school diploma/GED; there is no mention of experience being required.

View the job posting and apply on Salary.com.

cbarnesphotography / Getty Images
cbarnesphotography / Getty Images

Accounts Receivable Analyst II, American Red Cross

Pay range: $28.84 to $30/hour

While the "II" in this job title indicates this position from the American Red Cross isn't exactly entry-level, it pays well nevertheless. It requires a four-year degree and three to five years' experience. As an accounts receivable analyst, you ensure that approved transactions are entered into the system. The posting indicates this is a work-from-home position located anywhere within the continental U.S.

View the job posting on Remote.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'No spa day is complete' without this $30 product that you probably never knew existed

    Now you can pamper yourself without breaking the budget thanks to Amazon’s deal on a smart wireless ear cleaner.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • America’s Retirement System Is Broken. This Economist Is Trying to Fix It.

    Alicia Munnell, head of the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, offers three ways to shore up the system: raise taxes to bolster Social Security, make workplace retirement plans available to all workers, and encourage many Americans to work longer.

  • Can Nursing Homes Really Seize Your IRA Assets?

    When entering a nursing home, the details regarding payment can be dense, leaving you worried and confused about your retirement accounts. Fortunately, your IRA is not automatically seized or applied to nursing home expenses. You may be eligible for Medicaid … Continue reading → The post Are IRA Assets Protected From Nursing Homes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 3 Common Retirement Expenses Are an Unwelcome Surprise to Too Many Seniors

    Retirement changes a lot, but our budget doesn't always change as much as we might hope. While some people see their monthly expenses decrease significantly after they leave the workforce, others don't. Take some time to review your retirement plan and make sure you've budgeted enough for them.

  • The Real Cost of Costco’s Giant Rotisserie Chickens

    Costco’s hefty rotisserie chickens are the stuff of legend. They’re the professional wrestlers of the rotisserie chicken community, with crispy golden skin and some serious girth. They’re big boys. But now, a lawsuit claims that Costco is in violation of several livestock welfare laws by breeding chickens that “unnaturally” grow too fast. The boys... are simply too big.

  • You think $5 gas is bad? Check out the most expensive gas prices in these European countries

    Maybe skip the fill-up in the Nordic region of the world…

  • Gas Price Relief In Sight As Crude Oil Tumbles On Recession Fears, Pump Prices Fall Below $5 A Gallon

    "Based on markets at this moment-- they can and do change -- the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75/gal in the weeks ahead unless trends shift," said Patrick De Haan at Gasbuddy.com.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • An unemployed California gas station manager who was fired after mistakenly setting prices at 69 cents is trying to pay back $20,000 in losses to his former bosses

    A California gas station manager was fired after mistakenly selling gas for 69 cents. The former manager is trying to pay back his employer $20,000.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Venezuelan oil exports to Europe set to resume after two years -document, sources

    (Reuters) -A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Italy's Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday. The U.S. State Department sent letters to Eni and Spain's Repsol in May authorizing them to resume taking Venezuelan crude as a way to settle billions of dollars of unpaid debt and dividends owed by the OPEC-member nation. A second tanker chartered by Eni, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pantanassa, is currently navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), and take it to Europe, according to the Eikon data and a shipping document seen by Reuters.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ host sues dozens of groups over false CBD endorsement ads in Florida court

    This co-star of “Beaches” and part-time “Jeopardy!” host is fed-up with dozens of mysterious websites and online marketers that have been using her name and image to suggest she’s marketing a line of their CBD products.

  • Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck

    There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...

  • Way Behind on Retirement Savings? Do This

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk sued over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    STORY: No stranger to being sued, Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit, this one for $258 billion - not by an investor in Tesla, or even Twitter - but by an investor in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, his electric car company and his space tourism company SpaceX of running a pyramid scheme, touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.The complaint alleges that Musk was aware that Dogecoin had no value yet promoted it to profit from its trading, and that he "used his pedestal as World's Richest man to operate and manipulate the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement."Tesla, SpaceX and a lawyer for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A lawyer for Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what specific evidence his client has or expects to have that proves Dogecoin is worthless and that Musk ran a pyramid scheme. Johnson is seeking $86 billion in damages, representing the decline in Dogecoin's market value since May 2021, and wants it tripled. He also wants to block Musk and his companies from promoting Dogecoin, and for a judge to declare that trading Dogecoin is gambling under federal and New York law. Over the last two years, Musk has tweeted often about Dogecoin, including an April 2021 post that said "SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon."The complaint said Dogecoin's selloff began around the time Musk hosted "Saturday Night Live" on May 8 of 2021 and, playing a fictitious financial expert on a "Weekend Update" segment, called Dogecoin "a hustle." As of Thursday, Dogecoin traded at about 6 cents, down from its May 2021 peak of about 74 cents, which amounts to a more than 90% decline in value.

  • 7 Things Every Person with a Retirement Plan Needs to Know About a Bear Market

    Bear markets are nerve-wracking for any investor, but they're especially so for people who are either retired or moving closer to retirement. When you are older you have less time to recover from...

  • Shuttered Milwaukee Journal Sentinel plant listed for sale

    The former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel printing plant, which closed in May, has been listed at a price of $26.2 million and is being marketed as an industrial distribution facility.

  • Evidence suggests Newsmax knew 2020 election fraud claims 'were probably false,' judge says in Dominion defamation case

    A judge has rejected Newsmax's effort to dismiss a defamation case brought against it by the voting software company Dominion.

  • Amazon is worried about running out of people to hire

    Amazon, the world’s second-largest private employer after Walmart, is worried that it will run out of available US warehouse labor by 2024, according to internal research obtained by Recode. “If we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the US network by 2024,” the unidentified authors of the research note wrote. Quartz has not been able to independently verify the contents of this document, reportedly published in 2021; Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.