8 Richest Guest Sharks in Shark Tank History

Julian Barraza
·3 min read
Patrick Ecclesine / ABC
Patrick Ecclesine / ABC

There's no doubt that Shark Tank has featured some of the most prolific entrepreneurs, both as contestants and judges. Aside from the original cast of sharks, there have also been many well-renowned entrepreneurs that came on the show to accompany them as guest judges.

Some of the most impressive names in multiple industries have appeared on the show, from the founder of the Kind Bar to the founder of the Virgin business empire. With season 14 coming up soon, here are the 8 richest guest sharks in Shark Tank history so far.

Ryan Miller/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Ryan Miller/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

8. Kendra Scott

  • Net Worth: $500 million

Scott is a world-class fashion designer and CEO of her fashion company Kendra Scott. She started her company in 2002, selling her jewelry out of her own home just after giving birth to her first son. Since then it has grown to be a successful name in selling jewelry and beauty products worth over $1 billion.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock
John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

7. Anne Wojcicki

  • Net Worth: $690 million

Wojcicki is a biologist and the co-founder and current CEO of the popular consumer genetics testing company 23andMe. She and her colleague Linda Avey founded the company back in 2006. The aim was to help people pinpoint genetic predisposition to certain diseases and to better understand their lineage.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX
Gilbert Flores/Variety/REX

6. Sara Blakely

  • Net Worth: $1 billion

Blakely is the founder and CEO of Spanx, a company that sells body-slimming undergarments. In 2000, Blakely invented the first pair while working as a salesperson for the office supply company Danka. After she got the patent for Spanx and appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show, the company grew to be worth $1 billion by 2012.

Patrick Lewis/Starpix
Patrick Lewis/Starpix

5. Chris Sacca

  • Net Worth: $1 billion

In 2007, Sacca left Google to invest in start-ups. He eventually founded the investment firm Lowercase Capital, which famously invested in companies like Twitter, Uber, Kickstarter and Instagram in their early stages of development.

Mike Fuentes/AP
Mike Fuentes/AP

4. Steve Tisch

  • Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Tisch is co-owner of the New York Giants football team and also an award-winning film producer for movies like "Risky Business" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." After becoming the vice president of the team in 2005, he helped plan and execute the construction of the MetLife stadium.

AP / Shutterstock.com
AP / Shutterstock.com

3. Daniel Lubetzky

  • Net Worth: $1.2 billion

Lubetzky started his career as a lawyer, working to bring people of conflicting middle eastern regions together through business. He founded the Kind Bar in 2004 after realizing that he didn't have a quick, energizing and healthy snack while traveling. Since then the company has grown to be worth about $2.9 billion.

Ron Edmonds/AP
Ron Edmonds/AP

2. John Paul Dejoria

  • Net Worth: $3 billion

After starting as a door-to-door shampoo salesman, Dejoria teamed up with Paul Mitchell in 1980 to create the haircare brand John Paul Mitchell Systems. He also founded the popular tequila brand Patron Spirits Co. before selling it to Bacardi in 2018 for $5.1 billion.

BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock
BabiradPicture/REX/Shutterstock

1. Richard Branson

  • Net Worth: $4.5 billion

Branson founded the Virgin company which started as a mail-order record company and then turned into a record label that welcomed punk and new wave acts. Virgin later went on to become a conglomerate with over 100 companies by 1990. Today, Virgin is a business empire made of around 400 companies.

