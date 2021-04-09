8 sales you can shop to support the Asian American community right now

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·8 min read
Shop these nine sales to support the AAPI community.
Shop these nine sales to support the AAPI community.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the country has seen a massive spike in online hate and harassment against members of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. For many of us, these facts are difficult to digest, and finding positive ways to support our AAPI friends, neighbors, colleagues and family members during this time can feel like a daunting task.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

One easy way to do just that is to spend your hard-earned money at an AAPI-owned business. It doesn’t have to be a costly endeavor, either, as many are offering deals that will allow you to help uplift the community while simultaneously checking out new products or brands for less.

MORE: How to support the Asian American community with your dollars amid rise in Anti-Asian attacks

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone case from CASETiFY or are looking to test out some Reviewed-approved skincare from cocokind, here are eight sales you can shop to support the Asian American community.

1. cocokind: A simple and sustainable clean skincare brand

cocokind is a quickly rising clean beauty brand.
cocokind is a quickly rising clean beauty brand.

Priscilla Tsai created a simple, affordable and sustainable skincare line called cocokind after struggling with skin sensitivities for years. She frequently experienced irritation, blotchiness and discomfort from the products she was using, and set out to find more holistic ingredients to spearhead her own business. More than five years later, cocokind has become an internet-famous spot for cleansers, SPF, face masks and so much more.

While tons of top-rated products are available here for less, your best bet is the skincare bundles, which are currently up to 30% off. This body care basics duo, for instance, once retailed for $32 but you can nab it for $26 for a 19% markdown. With your purchase, you’ll receive a 12-ounce bottle of the sake body lotion ($16) and a 6-ounce bottle of the scrubbing clay ($16)—an in-shower body scrub. Complete with a 4.6-star rating from cocokind customers, 91% of shoppers recommend snagging this bundle, with one recent buyer writing that these products were the “only thing that helped ... chronic hives,” while another dubbed the duo as “life-changing.” While we haven't tried these options, we are fans of the brand's goods—we loved the cocokind texture smoothing cream, $20, for its incredibly hydrating formula.

2. Nguyen Coffee Supply: A coffee company with delicious roasts

Nab Vietnamese coffee blends for less at Nguyen Coffee Supply.
Nab Vietnamese coffee blends for less at Nguyen Coffee Supply.

Nguyen Coffee Supply was founded by Sahra Nguyen, a first-generation Vietnamese American and the daughter of Vietnamese refugees. Inspired by frequent visits to the country in her youth, she found a connection to the its food, culture and, of course, its coffee. Nguyen later struck up a direct-trade relationship deal with a Vietnamese coffee farm in 2016, ultimately becoming the first-ever Vietnamese American-owned importer and roaster of green coffee beans.

Nowadays, the retailer has a ton of different roasts to choose from, some of which just so happen to be on on sale. For example, caffeine lovers can purchase a 5-pound bag of the brand’s Loyalty blend, which contains single-origin Arabica and Robusta coffee beans for 10% off the regular $100 price tag. It has a fabulous 5-star rating from site shoppers, with one customer describing it as “the best coffee [they] have ever tasted.” It also contains notes of smoked caramel, cacao and almond.

Get the Nguyen Coffee Supply Loyalty Arabica-Robusta Blend for $90 (Save $10)

3. JW PEI: A vegan accessory heaven

JW PEI is known for its sustainable and environmental-forward designs.
JW PEI is known for its sustainable and environmental-forward designs.

Stephanie Li and her husband Yang Pei are the brains behind JW PEI, an accessible and sustainable spot for purses. Not only was the company created by an Asian-American power duo, it offers a more eco-friendly alternative to PVC and polyurethane bags with its innovative ultra-micro fiber material. The Los Angeles-based brand prides itself on its minimalistic designs, and right now, you can save 15% on them when you spend $70 or more and use coupon code JWES15 and 20% when you spend $120 or more and use code JWES20.

If you're on a budget, you can also check out this envelope chain crossbody, which is normally priced at $99 and currently on sale for $68. Made from smooth, vegan leather, it boasts gorgeous gold hardware and an adjustable strap, so you can wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. A snap closure keeps its two interior pockets safe, while the exterior compartment is ideal for storing your keys, gum or hand sanitizer.

4. Miki House: A cute kids' clothing company

Swaddle your little ones in these adorable threads.
Swaddle your little ones in these adorable threads.

Japanese corporation Miki House, which specializes in some of the cutest kids’ clothing we’ve ever seen, was founded by Koichi Kimura in 1971, with the first store opening in Kyoto, Japan in 1978. As of 2021, there are more than 300 stores in Japan alone, and more than 50 worldwide. You can also shop the brand's website, where everything from onesies to toddler-sized handkerchiefs are up for grabs at buy two, get one free pricing when you enter coupon code B2G1FREE. Solo items, like this UV protection baby poncho are also on sale: This one's now $59, which is down 40% from its retail price of $98. Its sizing is fit for little ones aged three to 24 months and is made from soft-touch fabric that, according to the company, has a 90%+ UV protection feature.

5. Pink Moon: An empowering beauty and wellness company

Pink Moon is home to tons of awesome female-owned brands.
Pink Moon is home to tons of awesome female-owned brands.

Lin Chen is a second-generation Asian American and the founder and CEO behind Pink Moon, an online retailer that carries more than 20 different beauty and wellness brands—all of which are female-founded. In addition to elevating women entrepreneurs, Pink Moon also aims to help its customers “feel worthy and loved" in every aspect of their lives.

Sale picks range from skincare to makeup and sustainable home products. This môme care beautify indispensable cream, for instance, is typically priced at $25, but you can nab this antibacterial lotion for $19 for a 24% price cut. Additionally, the retailer will donate 10% of your first purchase to a charity of your choosing. This product's formula is cruelty- and allergen-free and uses ingredients that the company says won't clog your pores or irritate acne-prone skin. It also has a 4.5-star rating from Pink Moon customers, who described it as being “smooth,” “creamy” and “lightweight.”

6. Rael: A powerhouse brand that's transforming feminine hygiene

Organic sanitary products are super accessible at Rael.
Organic sanitary products are super accessible at Rael.

Rael is a brand that concentrates on natural and organic feminine hygiene products. CEO Yanghee Paik co-founded the company alongside fellow South Koreans Aness An and Binna Won in 2017 in hopes of changing women’s lives all over the world. Rael sells a variety of organic tampons, pads, panty liners and more, all of which you can snag at a discounted price when you sign up for a subscription.

The brand’s Power Duo set, which includes one 16-count box of regular tampons and one 16-count box of super tampons, is also on sale for 14% off at $12. Complete with an impressive 4.7-star rating from more than 50 Rael customers, shoppers gave high marks for the quality and value of these sanitary products. These compact tampons are made from ethically-sourced cotton and are free from BPAs and harsh chemicals that could cause irritation or hormone disruption.

7. Soko Glam: A skincare site with tons of K-beauty products

Have a better skin day thanks to Soko Glam.
Have a better skin day thanks to Soko Glam.

When husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Dave Cho launched Soko Glam, their goal was clear: to introduce people to Korea's "skin-first" beauty philosophy with top-notch products. While the retailer is based in New York City, the couple regularly makes trips to Seoul, Korea, to stay up-to-date with the country's newest offerings and trends.

One of the store's top-selling products, Good (Skin) Days C's the Day serum, $26 and on sale for $22.10 when you enter coupon code SMSWLCM, is an awesome place to start—especially since it has a 4-star rating from more than 300 Soko Glam customers. Formulated in Soko Glam's own Labs, it features a super unique blend of 10% pure vitamin C that's designed to target hyperpigmentation, licorice root to brighten the skin, vitamin B3 to help with dullness and tone, ginseng and mushroom for nourishment and vitamin C-rich camu camu.

8. CASETiFY: A phone and tech case company supporting Asian artists

Show your support for the AAPI community on your phone case.
Show your support for the AAPI community on your phone case.

This one-stop-shop for phone, tablet and laptop cases recently launched a collection titled Stop Asian Hate that's fueled by designs from AAPI artists—and it's currently on sale. This Day One iPhone case by Sue Tsai, for instance, which normally sells from $70, is available from $59, with options available for models spanning from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 12 Pro. In designing her line of cases for CASETiFY, the New York-based designer created “pocket-sized masterpieces to remind you: There’s no time like right now to be yourself and chase your dreams.” Best of all, 100% of the proceeds made from these purchases will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for "hate, violence, discrimination, shunning and child bullying" against members of the AAPI community.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Asian American community: Show support by shopping sales at these stores

Recommended Stories

  • Gemma Chan Set To Produce Podcast And Film Based On True Story Of Vincent Chin

    Crazy Rich Asians queen Gemma Chan, A-Major and M88 are partnering with podcast media studio QCODE for a table-read of Hold Still, Vincent which is based on the tragic, true events of Vincent Chin’s murder. Written by Johnny Ngo, directed by twin brothers Aaron and Winston Tao and produced by Bash Naran, the team is eyeing […]

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it has been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • How lockdowns, quarantines and COVID-19 testing will change summer travel in 2021

    Instead of hitting a bunch of destinations each day, travelers exploring one place in depth. And more of them are using travel agents and insurance.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • How trusting his approach helped Nate Lowe become an RBI machine for Texas Rangers

    The first baseman never strayed from his play in spring training, and the result is a new force in the middle of the lineup.

  • This Week in South Carolina: Welcome to our new newsletter

    Good afternoon, readers! I’m Chase Karacostas, and I report on tourism and business here in South Carolina for The State and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Welcome to This Week in South Carolina, our brand new newsletter where we recap the biggest stories Columbians need to know from around the Palmetto State every Friday.

  • Italy eases COVID-19 curbs as infections decline, but deaths still high

    Lockdown measures will be eased from Monday in six Italian regions, the health ministry ruled on Friday, even as the nationwide daily death toll remains well above 400. New infections have fallen by 30% over the last five days compared with the same period last week, and the national health institute (ISS) said the "R" reproduction number has declined to 0.92 from 0.98 a week earlier. Italy operates a four-tier, colour-coded system to calibrate the restrictions in place in its 20 regions.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tennis: French Open postponed to May 30 amid COVID-19 crisis

    This year's French Open has been postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will begin on May 30, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Thursday. The claycourt Grand Slam, which was postponed by four months last year and took place in front of limited crowds, will finish on June 13, two weeks before the expected start of Wimbledon. The grasscourt Grand Slam said it would not change its dates following the French Open's decision, which it supported.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Si Woo Kim breaks putter during second round of the Masters

    Si Woo Kim acknowledges that he has broken clubs out of frustration before, with one very significant caveat. Kim smashed his putter head-first into the turf at Augusta National after a poor chip on the par-5 15th hole Friday, bending the shaft and rendering the club unusable.

  • Travis Barker seemingly got 'Kourtney' tattooed over his heart

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G. First comes love, then comes ... Travis sucking Kourtney's fingers in public. Then comes Travis with a Kourtney tattoo. Even though Kourtney and Travis have been friends and neighbors for years, things are moving pretty quickly for the new couple, who've only been public with their relationship since January 2021. Travis has seemingly already devoted himself to Kourtney with the permanence of a tattoo, having apparently gotten her name inked over his heart — at least judging by shirtless photos of him on the set of his new music video, reports Cosmopolitan. Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, recently was rumored to not be "threatened" by Kourtney and Travis' blossoming relationship, although that might quickly be changing… Read more at Cosmopolitan. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearThe cynic's case for democracy

  • Biden’s southern border czar to step down just months into the job

    Southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson’s last day in the Biden White House will be at the end of April before she retires, she announced on Friday.Why it matters: The former ambassador to Mexico has been at the forefront of the administration’s efforts to handle the surge of migrants at the border — which shows no sign of stopping. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJacobson’s departure comes after there were more illegal border crossings in March than in any single month in 15 years on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors overwhelming government immigration and shelter systems. Between the lines: Jacobson has appeared at the White House podium to explain the situation at the southern border and the administration’s efforts to manage it. Just more than two weeks ago, she and other top administration officials met with Mexican officials to address ways to stem the flow of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. What they're saying: "Ambassador Roberta Jacobson's leadership in serving as the Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border at the National Security Council has been an invaluable contribution to the Biden-Harris Administration and to the United States," National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Friday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan Markle could travel safely to Prince Philip's funeral, despite her pregnancy and the pandemic

    Flying during pregnancy is generally safe, but you need to take precautions. Whether or not you're vaccinated matters.

  • DOJ veterans say the latest twist in the Matt Gaetz sex-trafficking investigation could be the most 'scary' one yet for the lawmaker

    Joel Greenberg's potential cooperation means someone Gaetz may have conspired with "is now working with the government," an ex-FBI agent said.