The 8 Senate Democrats who voted against raising the minimum wage are collectively worth over $43 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
joe manchin 20
Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, speaks during a news conference with a bipartisan group of lawmakers as they announce a proposal for a Covid-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill, on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Eight Senate Democrats broke from the majority of their party on Friday to vote against a proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to raise the minimum wage to $15, joining all 50 Republicans in the upper chamber to reject it. Their defections put the measure on course to fail.

Sanders' proposal defied a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian that a minimum wage increase could not be included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

At least seven of the eight Democrats, which includes an independent who caucuses with Democrats (Angus King), are millionaires. Collectively, these lawmakers are worth more than $43 million. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen billionaires add $1.3 trillion to their net worths, these wealthy lawmakers rejected raising wages for American workers.

Here are the eight Senate Democrats who voted against raising the minimum wage to $15, along with their individual net-worths based on the latest available information (the numbers come from Open Secrets, a non-profit research group that tracks money in politics):

The federal minimum wage currently stands at $7.25 an hour. The last time it was raised was 2009, though some individual states have raised minimum pay above the federal rate.

There were 392,000 workers earning the federal minimum wage as of 2019, while 1.2 million earned less, according to an April 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

It now seems likely that if Biden hopes to make good on his campaign pledge to raise the minimum wage to $15, he'll have to bring it up via other legislation in the future.

Those who oppose raising the minimum wage - with Republican lawmakers among the most vocal opponents - often cite concerns that it would hurt businesses or employment.

But many top economists have thrown cold water on such fears, while underscoring how life-changing a minimum wage increase would be for many American workers. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her confirmation hearing in January said an increase would have a "minimal, if anything" impact on jobs.

"Boosting the federal minimum wage would lift millions out of poverty and serve as a huge additional pandemic stimulus boost for the entire economy," Chuck Collins, the Director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies, told Insider labor reporter Juliana Kaplan in February. "We have seen how many frontline essential workers are poorly paid and most vulnerable. Boosting their pay is both morally right and economically smart."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dem split on jobless benefits slows relief bill in Senate

    Democrats set aside one battle over boosting the minimum wage but promptly descended into another internal fight Friday as the party haltingly tried moving its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill through the Senate. Hours after asserting they’d reached a deal between party moderates and progressives over renewing emergency jobless benefits, lawmakers said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was apparently ready to support a less generous Republican version. Work on the Senate floor ceased for over eight hours as Democrats sought a way to salvage their unemployment provision.

  • Pandemic-related jobless benefits derail $1.9 trillion stimulus debate in Senate

    What Democrats had billed as the last step before Senate passage of the massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic package --- a lengthy series of rapid-fire amendment votes called vote-a-rama that was expected to last into Saturday --- stalled out on the first tally, raising questions about the bill's fate.

  • Compromises being made to pass $1.9 trillion COVID bill

    After nearly 11 hours, Senate clerks early Friday finished reading every word of President Biden’s 628-page COVID relief bill - out loud.On Friday, Senators began debating the $1.9 trillion aid package -- rejecting an amendment to more than double the federal minimum wage over five years from $7.25 an hour to $15…a proposal offered up by Senator Bernie Sanders.[SANDERS] “when the Senator says why are we spending all this money, the answer is that we are living in the most difficult moment in the modern history of this country. Maybe even a more difficult moment since the Great Depression of the 1930’s.”That measure fell far short of the 60 votes needed - and was the first in what is expected to be a lengthy series of amendments on the bill that could extend into the weekend.Liberal and moderate Democrats did strike a deal to offer an amendment that would scale back federal unemployment benefits in the COVID bill to $300 per week, down from the proposed $400.A compromise made to extend coverage...Meanwhile, Republicans have not been shy about their opposition to Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid package.Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called the legislation "a poorly-targeted rush job." [MCCONNELL] “We're about to watch one party ram through a partisan package on the thinnest of margins. Our country is already set for a roaring recovery. We are already on track to bounce back from the crisis.”The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Opinion polls indicate broad public support.If the Senate approves the bill, it will have to be sent back to the Democratic-controlled House for final passage.Democrats hope Biden can sign the bill into law before March 14, when some of the current benefits run out.With no votes to spare, Senate Democrats have tweaked the measure to ensure all 50 of their members would support it, which would then allow Vice President Kamala Harris to cast the deciding vote if no Republicans support it.

  • Vote to Reinsert $15 Minimum Wage in Stimulus Bill Fails

    Led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the effort to get the $15 minimum wage provisions back into President Biden's COVID-Relief package falls short in the Senate.

  • Federal investigators are zeroing in on potential communications between lawmakers and Capitol mob in lead-up to the insurrection

    The report added that Democrats were pushing investigators to review footage to determine whether lawmakers toured organizers before the riot.

  • GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn is now on TV championing Neanderthals

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) takes President Biden's insults as a compliment, actually. On Wednesday, Biden criticized lawmakers in Texas and Mississippi who opted to fully reopen all state businesses and end mask mandates even as the pandemic rages on, calling the move a "mistake" and deeming it a result of "Neanderthal thinking." The last thing the country needs as the vaccine rollout ramps up, Biden added, is "Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters." Though Biden didn't mention Tennessee or Blackburn specifically, Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked her to react to his comments on Thursday. She said the comments should be viewed as complimentary, somehow. "Stuart, we were called 'Neanderthals' when I led the fight against the imposition of a state income tax in Tennessee,” Blackburn said. "Do you know what I did? I started the Neanderthal Caucus!" "Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they're protectors of their family," she continued. "They are resilient. They are resourceful. They tend to their own. So, I think Joe Biden needs to rethink what he is saying." As The Daily Beast and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) noted, the comments were oddly in the present tense, though Neanderthals are extinct, and Blackburn, ironically, has said she does not believe in evolution. Watch the clip below. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.): “…I started the Neanderthal Caucus because neanderthals are hunter-gatherers, they’re protectors of their family, they are resilient, they're resourceful, they tend to their own. So, I think Joe Biden needs to rethink what he is saying" pic.twitter.com/KeNCVuGdgP — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • A shocking number of Democrats voted against a $15 minimum wage

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has long been on a crusade to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. After being blocked by the Senate parliamentarian on the question of whether the minimum wage increase could be included in the pandemic relief package working its way through the chamber, Sanders filed it on Friday as an individual item to get all senators on the record. The results were quite surprising. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were already assumed to not support the $15 mark. But opposition among the Democratic Party's conservative wing was much deeper than that. Six more Democrats voted against the measure aside from them, for a total of eight: Jon Tester of Montana, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Angus King of Maine (an independent who caucuses with the Democrats), and finally Chris Coons and Tom Carper of Delaware. All these senators are from purple or red states — except Carper and Coons, where Biden won by 19 percentage points. (Those two are doubly suspicious as both are close to Biden personally and Coons is well-known as his voice in the Senate.) But needing to run for re-election in a hard state is no excuse. A $15 minimum wage is extremely popular — polling between 59 percent and 67 percent approval, depending on the poll — and almost certainly more popular than every one of these senators in their home states. A minimum wage hike has not failed to pass at the state level since 1996. Voting against such a policy is therefore a considerable political risk, though it also no doubt increases the chance these senators will have comfy post-office sinecures in the corporate sector, should they so desire. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Former WWE Wrestler Running for Office in Texas

    Dan Rodimer lost a Congressional bid in Nevada in November and previously fell short in a 2018 race

  • Calculating Your Stimulus Check: How Much (if Any) Will You Get?

    The proposed stimulus may call for $1,400 checks, but the amount your family will receive may be very different. The House Ways and Means Committee developed a different formula for the third round of...

  • Pence no longer is Trump’s vice president, but he’s still Trump’s most ardent boot licker | Opinion

    Last month I wrote about how former Vice President Mike Pence, while he may have been a potential target of the Jan 6. Capitol insurrectionists, was no hero.

  • Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’

    The View/ABCThe second the phrase “Neanderthal thinking” came out of President Joe Biden’s mouth in reference to Republican governors who were prematurely reopening their states, it was inevitable. Conservatives had found their new “basket of deplorables” and would start self-identifying as cavemen to own the libs.On Friday, Joy Behar opened The View by asking if this whole “scandal” could be considered a “win to just get Republicans to admit that evolution exists?”Over the next several minutes, Sunny Hostin dismissed the “pearl clutching” by Republicans after years of defending Donald Trump; and Sara Haines laughed off the whole thing, explaining the difference between calling someone a “Neanderthal” and saying, as Biden did, that they are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”BIDEN CALLS LIFTING MANDATES “NEANDERTHAL THINKING”: Republicans criticized Pres. Biden’s comments when asked about Texas and Mississippi rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and ending mask mandates—@JoyVBehar, @MeghanMcCain, @sunny, and @sarahaines react. https://t.co/ICQvk7E8VT pic.twitter.com/vQ6Q3SorCd— The View (@TheView) March 5, 2021 Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “Isn’t this manufactured outrage or is this a real problem?” Behar asked her.“I actually don’t think this is manufactured,” McCain replied, without skipping a beat, accusing Biden of some sort of hypocrisy because he has said he wants to restore the “soul of the nation.” She too linked the president’s words to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comments during the 2016 election, which Trump supporters reclaimed as a bizarre badge of honor.“You can laugh and say ‘Oh, it’s a joke,’ whatever, but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they’re dumb rednecks,” she continued, “they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets, nobody cares about their trucks and their flags. That’s what Republicans think the media thinks of them.”In the end, she said, “All it does is it’s going to help Republicans be more tribal and think that we’re just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us, so there’s no unity whatsoever.”Then, in an apparent attempt to make things even worse, McCain drew a parallels between Trump calling MS-13 gang members “animals,” which “the media jumped all over for weeks” and Biden’s “Neanderthal thinking” comment. “I have no problem calling vicious gang members ‘animals,’” she said. “But if it’s not OK to call gang members ‘animals,’ but it’s OK to call Republicans who are in the middle of the country ‘Neanderthals’ it just seems like a lot of hypocrisy.”Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After Voting No On The $15 Minimum Wage, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Had Her Marie Antoinette Moment

    On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal to raise the national minimum wage from $7.25 to $15. One of the votes that helped knock down the progressive proposal came from Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. But Sinema didn’t just vote to keep poverty wages in place — she actually dressed up, carrying a Lululemon bag, and brought a cake. Yes, the senator literally carried a cake to the Senate floor to give a proud “thumbs down” to keeping the $15-per-hour wage provision in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a video of which quickly went viral. Following the incident, a spokesperson tried to clarify that Sinema brought the cake for Senate staffers who had been working all night — not as an homage to Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake.” But no one online is buying these excuses, and sure enough, “Marie Antoinette” started trending on Twitter after Sinema’s vote. “She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool,” Cenk Uygur, the host of The Young Turks, tweeted. A former senior advisor to Sen. Sanders tweeted: “839k people in Arizona make under $15 an hour. They need a raise, and they deserve a better Senator than [Kyrsten] Sinema.” Actual video of Senator Sinema voting no to the minimum wage amendment: pic.twitter.com/930vltqK2n— 🌻The Official New York Socialist ✡️ (@TheNYSocialist) March 5, 2021 Remind me what happened to the last rich, powerful white woman who got a cutesy “let them eat cake” attitude while her country was starving https://t.co/7dDsCBbgUY— Hayley Farless McMahon (@McMisoprostol) March 5, 2021 Honestly until Krysten Sinema bisexual women were often represented in popular culture as straight or suicidal. Hoping now we can get some representation for keeping Americans in poverty!— Kate Willett (@katewillett) March 5, 2021 She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool https://t.co/IvbzF7NfOj— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 5, 2021 Following the vote, Sinema tweeted: “I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family’s most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make.” She added that the Senate should hold an “open debate” on raising the minimum wage. “I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically sound secure lives for themselves and their families.” The only problem here is that none of this is actually possible unless the national minimum wage is no longer a “starvation wage,” as Sen. Sanders has put it. Maybe if Sinema made $7.25 an hour instead of the Senate’s almost $200,000-a-year salary, she’d understand this a little better. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bernie Sanders Wants Us To Start Dating AgainRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own Party

  • Veterinarians share 11 things every cat owner should do

    These pet experts shared things all cat owners should be doing, from how to feed them to how to play, plus common mistakes cat owners make.

  • Trio raided mailboxes to fund shopping spree at Target and rent hotels in NC, feds say

    They’re also accused of using the stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses to rent cars.

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Wilted Today

    What happened Shares of major marijuana stocks including Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), HEXO (NYSE: HEXO), Charlotte's Web (OTC: CWBHF), and Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) dropped amid the tech stock sell-off this morning.

  • Moderate Democrats shoot down $15 minimum wage

    The amendment, similar to the standalone Raise the Wage Act, would have increased the hourly minimum wage from $7.25 over 5 years.

  • These states are still suffering from higher unemployment rates

    Pennsylvania now leads the US with the worst unemployment picture.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • 'We've been calling it a playoff series' — Flyers get 1 of more gut checks to come

    The Flyers had a big-boy answer to a playoff-like gut check Thursday night in Pittsburgh. By Jordan Hall

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.