8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving

Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving.

Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News.

At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast where they located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Just after 6 a.m. a man drove himself to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot during an argument at the Magic City strip club, located at 241 Forsyth Street Southwest in Atlanta. The victim’s condition is unknown. Atlanta police are still investigating the shooting and the shooter is not yet in custody.

At 11:37 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to a parking lot on Candler Road where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to witnesses, the victim, Royce Cross, 40, exchanged gunfire with another person and was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The other shooter is not yet in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

At 4:09 p.m., Atlanta police say a man was shot at the Fairway Gardens apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooter has not yet been taken into custody and police are continuing their investigation.

In DeKalb County, two teens were shot in Stone Mountain around 7 p.m. and one of them died.

The shooting happened near the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

Investigators believe Jeremiah Eubanks, 17, was walking toward a gas station when shots were fired from a car driving by. Eubanks died at the scene.

Another victim, Kelson Cody, 19, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. It is unclear at this time how he was involved in the shooting.

There is no information available about the car or a possible suspect at this time.

In Clayton County, a father and daughter died in a murder-suicide just after 9:30 p.m. Police were called to perform a welfare check after a domestic dispute at a home in Riverdale.

Police say they found Lionel Edwards’ car and chased him into a cul-de-sac on the 8000 block of South Bay Court.

Police tried to approach Edwards’ car when he drove off and hit a bush, forcing the car to stop. Officers say they then heard multiple shots coming from the car.

Officers located a girl dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat. Edwards had also shot himself in the car and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the daughter’s identity or age.

The investigation is ongoing.

