8 shot in Oakland, one fatally, in California's 3rd mass shooting in 3 days

Eight people were shot – one fatally – in Oakland Monday evening, police there say – the third mass shooting in as many days in California and second in the Bay Area on Monday alone.

Police say officers were sent to investigate a ShotSpotter activation – gunfire picked up by an automated system – and "learned there was a shooting between several individuals."

Officers got to the apparent shooting scene – a gas station adjacent to the grounds of Mills College, according to CBS Bay Area -- and found several gun casings but no victims, police report.

The scene of a mass shooting in Oakland, Calif. on evening of Jan. 23, 2023. / Credit: Citizen App / CBS Bay Area

Then police were notified of "multiple" gunshot victims who took themselves to area hospitals.

Police say they're "aware of" eight victims – one dead and the rest in stable condition.

The identity of the person whose life was taken was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying and finding the shooter or shooters.

The Oakland shooting comes after gunfire earlier in the day in two places in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, left seven people dead and one critically wounded, and a shooting that took at least 11 lives Saturday night in a dance hall in Monterey Park, California.

On Jan. 16, a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby were among six people shot to death in what the local sheriff called a "massacre" at a home in California's Central Valley.

