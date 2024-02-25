8 sought for beating, stabbing teen in Times Square: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y (PIX11) — Authorities are searching for eight more suspects who allegedly attacked a 17-year-old boy during a fight in Times Square on Thursday, police said.

The group repeatedly kicked, punched, and stabbed the teen in the back near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police said the suspects and the teen argued before he was assaulted. The victim may be a migrant, sources said.

Six people, including five teenagers, have already been charged in connection with the stabbing, according to the NYPD.

Two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds were all charged with gang assault and assault, authorities said. A 16-year-old and a 22-year-old were both charged with gang assault, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The NYPD on Sunday released photos of eight more suspects sought in the incident.

The stabbing happened steps away from where two NYPD officers were assaulted outside of a migrant center last month.

