New 8-story hotel gets final approval for downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A historic building in downtown Pensacola is coming down to make room for a new hotel.

New World Landing will be demolished at 600 South Palafox Street close to Pensacola Bay.

It will be replaced with an eight-story “Tempo by Hilton” hotel that will have more than 200 guest rooms, a fitness area, dining on the first floor and a rooftop pool.

The Architectural Review Board gave final approval Thursday after requesting changes to the design concepts that were presented in September. The new concept includes a color scheme that the board believes blends in better with the downtown architecture and it includes rooms that face the south overlooking Pensacola Bay.

A construction timeline for the project has not been announced.

