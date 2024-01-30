8 students sent to hospital after Charlotte school bus crash involving another vehicle

Eight West Mecklenburg High School students were taken to a hospital for evaluation after their bus crashed with another vehicle, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

The students were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” spokeswoman Susan Vernon-Devlin said.

“Minor injuries all of them,” Medic reported on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The students were on bus number C629, which continued to the school after the wreck with other students aboard, Vernon-Devlin said. Those students did not require medical attention, she said.

The wreck occurred at Tuckaseegee Road and Calton Lane just before 8 a.m. Medic reported. No details of the wreck were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.