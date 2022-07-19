8 Surprising Things You Can Buy at Lowe’s

ivanastar / Getty Images

When you head to Lowe’s, you’re likely looking for the usual items: plants and potting soil, lumber and nails, or a new lamp and light bulbs. But the truth is that Lowe’s offers much more than typical garden center items and standard home improvement goods.

Here are eight surprising things you can buy at Lowe’s, and whether or not they’re worth it.

Exercise Equipment

If you’re revamping your home gym, Lowe’s offers a wide range of exercise equipment, including ellipticals, treadmills, exercise bikes, fitness trackers and dumbbells. At times, Lowe’s will put different pieces of exercise equipment on sale, which might appear to be a good deal. However, it’s always wise to comparison shop.

For instance, Lowe’s has the Body Flex Sports Body Rider 3-in-1 Trio Trainer Workout Machine on sale for $51 off. However, you can find the same machine for the same price on Amazon every day. And if you’re worried about shipping, it includes free delivery for Prime members.

Popcorn Kernels and Instant Oatmeal

“Don’t sleep on the surprising selection of snacks at Lowe’s,” said Marcus Hutsen, the business development manager of Patriot Coolers. “I’m not all just candy bars and chips, either; one time, I got a 12-pound jug of Great Northern popcorn kernels for about $25. Or if you like oatmeal, like I do, they have a box of 40 packets of Quaker Instant for under seventeen dollars. That’s over a month of breakfasts right there.”

While the popcorn kernels sell for about $25 on Amazon and at Walmart, the 40 packets of Quaker Instant Oatmeal sell for much more elsewhere — $20.78 at Walmart — which is over $4 more than the $16.78 price Lowe’s has them for.

Wireless Noise-Canceling Ear Buds

Lowe’s offers a variety of noise-canceling headphones and ear buds, including Beats by Dr. Dre in white, black or red. At Lowe’s, the price for the Beats ear buds is $149.99. However, you can buy them at Best Buy on sale for $99.99. Additionally, not only does Best Buy offer the ear buds in white, black or red — but also ocean blue.

Pet Beds

If your furry friend is in need of a place to lay its head, Lowe’s has over 2,600 dog and cat beds in various sizes and styles. Of course, most beds are only available by ordering online, but Lowe’s stores do stock some pet beds for smaller animals.

Again, if you find a pet bed you like at Lowe’s, shop around to see if you can find it on sale somewhere else. For instance, both Lowe’s and Petco have some of the same beds for sale, but Petco had one bed on sale for $10 less than Lowe’s.

Outdoor Games and Toys

If you don’t mind waiting for a game or toy to be shipped to your local Lowe’s or your home, you can find thousands of options by shopping online. You can purchase an outdoor cornhole, washer toss or stacking game adorned with your favorite sports team’s logo.

Victory Tailgate Corn Hole games sell for $89.99 on Lowe’s.com. Elsewhere, such as JCPenney’s, you’ll pay $30 more for the same product.

Mattresses

Whether you’re looking to outfit a guest room or searching for an upgrade to your master bedroom mattress, Lowe’s has quite a selection. Again, most options are only available for online ordering, but you can find memory foam mattresses in a box in some Lowe’s stores.

If you find a really good price on a mattress at Lowes.com, be careful. You might want to visit a mattress showroom at a furniture store to try the model out before buying. Otherwise, if you don’t like the mattress, you’ll be tasked with trying to return it.

Kayaks

Although most people are likely to head to their local sporting goods store to pick up a kayak, you can order one online from Lowe’s. However, most seem to be inflatable models, so if you’re looking for a hardshell model, it’s best to look elsewhere. If you’re in the market for an inflatable, compare prices at other retailers to ensure you get the best deal.

Televisions

You probably wouldn’t think of shopping Lowe’s for a TV, but you can. You can find TVs online from 13 inches to over 80 inches from Samsung, Sony, LG and more. To find the best deals, click the “Savings” filter. You might be able to save hundreds of dollars.

Even so, compare prices for the same make and model at other online retailers to make sure the deal Lowe’s is offering is really the best you can do.

Ways You Can Save More at Lowe’s

Even if you find a lower price on the same item somewhere else, you can still increase your savings at Lowe’s. If you have a Lowe’s credit card, you can get 5% off your purchases every day.

Additionally, Lowe’s also offers a price match for in-store items. If you find a lower price on an identical item at a local store, bring the ad, a printout or a photo and Lowe’s will match it.

If you find an item online that’s cheaper than the same item you want to buy from Lowe’s.com, call 1-877-465-6937 or chat with a Lowe’s associate to verify your claim. Lowe’s will match the price of the item plus shipping or delivery costs. However, only items from certain online stores are eligible for this offer.

