8 teen girls arrested after fight breaks out at Dayton school Tuesday night

A group of teenage girls were arrested Tuesday night after a fight broke out at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Dayton.

Crews were requested by the school shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a large group of people who had forced their way into the building, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Before officers arrived, security was able to clear the building of unwanted people.

Several Dayton police officers arrived on scene and stayed in the parking lot of the high school to maintain a presence in hopes of deterring any further incidents, the spokesperson said.

At the end of the basketball game, multiple teenagers began physically fighting in the parking lot, the spokesperson said. Officers intervened and requested additional units due to the size of the disturbance.

After the fight, eight teen girls were arrested and charged with riot, the spokesperson said.

The initial investigation revealed the fight was the result of an on-going situation between the involved teens.

No serious injuries were reported.