8 Tempe criminal cases flagged for discrepancies in fingerprint work and reassigned

Tempe police officers close off a section of a shopping center near the intersection of Baseline and Rural roads in Tempe as an investigation takes place on Aug. 14, 2023.

"Discrepancies" with fingerprint evidence in at least eight cases have surfaced in an ongoing review of years of criminal cases in Tempe.

All have been reassigned to detectives, and county prosecutors have been advised.

That came to light in the first major update by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on the situation since widespread problems within Tempe's Forensic Services Unit were first reported in November.

Tempe police commissioned a reexamination of old cases in July, a month after Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy took over. "This situation was not created on my watch. But it will be fixed while I serve as police chief," McCoy told The Republic.

He ordered the review and pulled Tempe's team of six crime scene technicians off the street after learning what previous department leaders had known for years ― that the unit was a toxic place to work, was led incompetently, ill-equipped, inadequately trained, had mishandled evidence and lacked standard procedures.

Tempe police Chief Kenneth McCoy interview

Those were the conclusions of a pair of internal affairs investigations into the conduct of the forensic team's leader and her supervisor, a lieutenant with 23 years' experience, who reported some, but not all of the problems he saw.

Tempe has said those problems festered under previous police leadership and that McCoy and the city has spent months and thousands of dollars trying to fix the mess.

A 2021 Tempe Police Department internal investigation found the forensic unit relied on expired chemicals and broken equipment for at least four years. It showed the team lacked adequate training and had no set procedures for handling evidence, A follow-up report revealed the unit's problems persisted for decades despite being known through the police chain of command.

Consequently, Tempe said it ordered a case review of around 400 cases of major crimes, like murders and rapes, involving forensic evidence collected between 2020 and 2023. About 80 of those were sent to Mesa's forensics team for further review in November.

According to city documents released Thursday, the Mesa Forensic Services team did a "latent print reanalysis" of 30 cases. The Dec. 20 memo stated that eight of those cases had fingerprint "discrepancies," but the details of what was wrong were not clearly explained.

Half the flagged cases were labeled as having an "improper no value conclusion." That means, according to the memo, the print contained enough detail to be able to compare it to an individual or be entered into the state or national database if the subject is unknown for later comparison.

Three of the flagged cases were labeled as "missed identification," meaning the original examiner made an incorrect conclusion that the print had "no value" when it contained sufficient detail to identify a suspect. One case was labeled as "improper (inconclusive) conclusion." This means an inconclusive determination was made when there was enough detail in the print to identify or exclude a subject.

None of the errors involved Tempe's forensics team wrongly identifying a suspect, according to the memo.

Two of the eight cases involved drug possession charges, not rapes, murders or other "serious crimes." The remaining cases could not be traced in Maricopa County Thursday because the case numbers were incomplete or records didn't show up in a search.

Rachel Mitchell, the Republican candidate for Maricopa County Attorney, stands in The Arizona Republic studio for a debate with her democratic opponent Julie Gunnigle in Phoenix on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said on Wednesday the potential damage to each case is equally unclear at this point, but that her office is reviewing each case to see if her office can still move forward with prosecution.

“We did get a memo from (Tempe) pointing out a few cases where there were some problems identified. What we did with that information is that we disclosed it to the defense," Mitchell said, adding county prosecutors are evaluating "those issues and we’ll act appropriately when we make that determination.”

"Cases don’t rest on one single piece of evidence and so the impact of it, I don’t know yet," Mitchell said.

The city and independent experts agree.

The fact that errors happened "does not mean that a case has been compromised," wrote Tempe spokesperson Kris Baxter-Ging in an email. "Forensic evidence is important, but it is rarely, if ever, the single determining factor in an investigation or in court."

If forensic evidence, such as fingerprints, were thrown out, cases with other rock-solid evidence such as eyewitness testimony or confession, might be largely unaffected, federal public defender Cary Sandman previously told The Republic.

For now, the city has outsourced its day-to-day forensics work to Mesa while Tempe's technicians get retrained. Tempe officials also promised not to allow such lapses to happen again and contend that with new leadership, including a new chief and forensics supervisor, they can effectively reform the unit.

Meanwhile, Mesa continues to painstakingly review hundreds of Tempe's old cases. An end date and the scope of any potential problems remain unknown.

"The Tempe Police Department is continuing to search for or identify cases that may require additional analysis,' the memo stated.

