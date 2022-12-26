8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal

Maxiphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Once Christmas rolls around, and you’ve made your list and checked it twice, it’s time to start making a new one — for all the items available in post-holiday sales.

See: 9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money

Find: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

According to Tiara Rea-Palmer, head of retail relations for Couponfollow.com, who spoke to The Money Manual: “The single best day to shop after Christmas is December 26, hands down. There will be huge sales on Christmas trees, decor, holiday gifts, and lights, but you can also score some post-Christmas discounts on items not related to the holidays.”

In the U.K. and other Commonwealth countries, December 26 is known as Boxing Day, a day that continues the message of Christmas by giving kind gestures to tradespeople for good service all year long. Yet, in America, the date is also known as a huge shopping holiday.

Per BusinessWire, December 26 is the biggest retail return date of the year, when many head to shops to return or exchange gifts they’ve received for something they really want. Because of this, it’s also a big day for sales as many retailers try to capitalize on increased foot traffic to drive up the bottom line.

There’s truly plenty of deals to be had December 26 and the week leading up to the new year — and a few select choices follow.

Christmas Decor

Stock up for next year’s holiday season now — winter and holiday decorations can be up to “90% off after Christmas,” per Reader’s Digest. So if you want a new artificial tree, some extra strings of lights, a new set of ornaments — or even cookie-making tools and gift wrap — this is the perfect day to scoop up all the holiday-themed goods. In fact, according to Reader’s Digest, “Day-after-Christmas sales typically offer these items at about 50% off to start, with each passing day typically bringing additional markdowns.” Such savings typically expire by January 1, however.

Home Gym Equipment

After all the indulging in Christmas treats, one week later comes the onset of New Year’s resolutions — and for many people, that means cutting down on the calories and hitting the gym. Retailers are well-attuned to this trend, offering big deals on fitness equipment post-Christmas. Whether you’d like some weights and fitness bands (or to go big with a new NordicTrack or Peloton), the days following the holidays are ideal.

Story continues

Specialty Food

The holiday season is a time of gift baskets and treat boxes galore — and the ones that don’t sell, retailers must move fast as the festive packaging is growing outdated by the day. Popcorn tins, holiday candy and cookies are just the beginning. There’s also deals to score on shelf-stable meat and cheese platters, dried fruit and nut trays, wine gift sets and so much more. Another great idea is to stock up and use these goods for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Winter Clothing

As Reader’s Digest indicated, “The day after Christmas marks the unofficial start of retailer spring.” So that means, in order to make room for new merchandise, it’s out with the old winter clothes. Parkas, sweaters, slippers, wool socks and even accessories like gloves and winter hats will be likely to be marked down significantly starting December 26. Wisebread noted that Nordstrom, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Gap and Land’s End frequently offer these sorts of deals.

Kids Toys

The Money Manual, citing U.S. News & World Report, stated that, “December is the best time to shop for toys.” Rea-Palmer told the outlet there are usually popular brands that don’t sell out of stock — including Barbie, Disney, Lego and Star Wars. Big box stores are going to hack at prices so they can cut loose excess inventory. This could be the perfect time to go shopping with your kids, letting them spend their holiday money or gift cards while teaching them how to save.

Electronic Goods

After the holidays, retailers that sell electronic goods enter what is known as “open box season.” All those iPads, laptops, PS5 consoles and tablets that were gifted to people, opened and then returned have left retailers with a surplus of unsealed merchandise on hand. Most of the time, open-box goods come with a customer guarantee, meaning they’ve been examined and nothing was found to be wrong with the item. This presents a buying opportunity for the tech enthusiast in your household.

New Cars

According to Money Magazine, “The average price paid for a new car just reached an all-time high” in late 2022 as more and more buyers look to the luxury market, increasing the price tags on many models as demand picks up. This only adds to the headache that has eclipsed the vehicle marketplace this year, as a chip shortage and new incentives for electric vehicles have created a premium price for new cars. But there are savings to be had in late December, per U.S. News & World Report, who noted four key months for buying a new set of wheels. In late December, “along with holiday sales, salespeople are trying to meet monthly, end-of-quarter and year-end sales goals,” the outlet suggested.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

More: 7 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts You Can Find at Dollar Tree

Travel Fares

Winter presents a bit of a slump for the travel industry as post-holiday budgets are strapped, vacation banks still need to be filled up at many people’s jobs and weather can create trepidation about booking a trip. But, if you are interested and available, it’s a great time to get a deal on a getaway. As Reader’s Digest outlined, “day-after-Christmas sales on hotels, airfare and tourism activities will be offered at up to 70% off” and budget sites like Expedia usually offer some great package deals, too. Even if you don’t have the time or money to go to Tahiti, a staycation might be just what you need — hotels are slashing prices in the off-season. Lastly, if you need travel-related items like luggage, now’s the time to buy that as well.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal