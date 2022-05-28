8 Things You Should Buy at Walmart for Memorial Day Weekend

Walmart's Memorial Day deals are already live, so it's a great time to stock up on everything you need for the long weekend, from summer apparel to outdoor party supplies.

Here's a look at what you should buy at Walmart for Memorial Day Weekend.

Walmart

Time and Tru Women's Mid Rise Cuffed 4" Denim Short

Regular price: $13.98

Sale price: $10.98

These denim shorts are available in four colors and are perfect to wear to a Memorial Day Weekend party.

Walmart

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Regular price: $149.98

Sale price: $127

Give your patio a refresh ahead of any outdoor gatherings you host this weekend. This best-selling six-piece dining set includes a dining table, four chairs and an umbrella -- and it is available in five colors.

Walmart

Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle With Electric Air Fryer and Hood

Regular price: $497

Sale price: $447

This highly rated grill is currently marked down by $50. "This is the greatest grill I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote.

Walmart

Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike

Regular price: $248

Sale price: $198

The unofficial start of summer means more time for outdoor bike rides. Now is a great time to buy a new bike, with Walmart offering $50 savings on this Schwinn.

Walmart

Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline

Regular price: $175

Sale price: $109

Make your backyard a little more fun this summer! This trampoline is specifically designed for kids ages 3 to 10.

Walmart

Protege 5-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

Regular price: $149

Sale price: $128

This luggage set will come in handy if you're planning a Memorial Day Weekend getaway. It includes a 28-inch upright, 25-inch upright, 21-inch upright, 15-inch boarding tote and a matching utility bag. The set is available in black and gray.

Walmart

Studio California Mauna 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set

Regular price: $39.99

Sale price: $30.93

This 12-piece set is ideal for outdoor entertaining. It includes four dinner plates, four dessert plates and four bowls.

Walmart

Impossible Burger Patties, 2 Count

Regular price: $5.96

Sale price: $4.98

If you're looking to eat less meat or will have vegetarian guests at your holiday weekend barbecue, be sure to pick up these plant-based burger patties that are currently on sale.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Things You Should Buy at Walmart for Memorial Day Weekend