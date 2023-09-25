8 things to do in the Canandaigua area this week

Mental health and other safety issues will be discussions of importance as part of a community forum scheduled at Finger Lakes Community College this week.

Other interesting topics – eclipses and white-tailed deer – also may expand your horizons, as will the opening of a Finger Lakes visual artist's exhibit and reading a new "old" book you pick up at Wood Library's fall book sale.

Here is what’s happening this week.

1. Let’s talk about mental health in Canandaigua

The Lock and Talk Community Forum will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive. Healthcare, mental health and law enforcement experts will present and discuss the importance of mental health and locking up guns and medications and drugs in homes and businesses. Presenters will be available to answer questions.

2. Don’t forget the partial solar eclipse

A program on the partial solar eclipse will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Victor Fire Hall meeting room. The greater Rochester region will get to experience a partial solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14, as a warmup for the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. Dan Schneiderman, the Eclipse Partnership coordinator at the Rochester Museum & Science Center, will discuss the science and history of solar eclipses and how to prepare during this Victor Farmington Library program. Visitors are asked to park at the library, 15 W. Main St., Victor, and make the short walk to the nearby fire hall. For details and to register for this and other programs, visit www.victorfarmingtonlibrary.org.

3. Welcome to the Ham Shack in Bloomfield

The Antique Wireless Association’s Ham Shack, also known as an amateur radio station, will be dedicated at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in Ronald Early Roach Hall at the Antique Wireless Museum, state Routes 5 and 20 in Bloomfield. This is the grand opening of the Edward M. Gable K2MP Amateur Radio Station, which houses working amateur radio gear.

4. Clucks for Bucks in Canandaigua

The benefit Clucks for Bucks chicken barbecue will be held from 3 p.m. until sold out Thursday, Sept. 28, in the parking lot of Crosswinds Wesleyan Church, 3360 Middle Cheshire Road, Canandaigua. Meals will include a marinated half chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, and a dinner roll. The cost is $13 per person or two for $25. The drive-thru event, prepared by Grove Barbecue Co. of Naples, benefits the palliative care program at the 178-bed M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, the skilled-nursing facility operated by UR Medicine Thompson Health on Parrish Street in Canandaigua.

5. Gallery opening at FLCC

Elaine Verstraete's "Little River" is an example of the works that will be exhibited at "Transitions," which opens Sept. 28 at the Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34 on the Finger Lakes Community College main campus.

The “Transitions” exhibit will open at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Williams-Insalaco Gallery 34 on the Finger Lakes Community College main campus. Finger Lakes visual artist Elaine Verstraete will give a talk at the opening, followed by a free reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Verstraete has created landscapes, portraiture, event posters and book illustrations for over 30 years. A graduate of Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, she has taught at FLCC and Rochester Institute of Technology. More information about these and other FLCC events is available at events.flcc.edu.

6. See sheepherding in action in Rushville

Experience a sheepherding trial from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at White Clover Sheep Farm, 683 Bagley Road, Rushville. German shepherd dogs tend to a flock of 200 sheep as part of the sheepherding trial. The event resembles a shepherd’s day in miniature. Admission is free. Spectators are welcome. The event is children and senior citizen friendly. Please, no pets. A program will also be available for $5. For details, call Gylla at 908-763-0710 or e-mail gamacgreg@gmail.com.

7. Books, books and more books in Canandaigua

Wood Library’s fall book sale opens at noon Sept. 30 and continues until 5 p.m. at the library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. The fundraising sale runs through Sunday, Oct. 8. Shoppers will be able to find books as well as audio books, movies in all formats, music, and more. Friends of Wood Library members are invited to a private preview of the sale Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon.

8. Learn about white-tailed deer

The program “Uses of the White-Tailed Deer” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Crouch Hall in Onanda Park in Canandaigua. Experts from Ganondagan State Historic Site will explain the importance of the white-tailed deer to the Hodinöhsö:ni’ people, from a valuable food source to unique and clever tools created from the bones and much more. A light lunch will be provided, followed by a leisurely fauna and flora hike in the hills of Onanda Park. The program will be presented by Native American interpreters from Ganondagan Seneca Art and Cultural Center and is sponsored by the Finger Lakes Land Trust and Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.

If you have an event you'd like to see listed in the "Things to Do" column, email Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: Things to do in the Finger Lakes NY this week