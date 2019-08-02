8 Things I Learned About Trauma After Being Diagnosed With a Chronic Illness

When I was a family doctor 20 years ago, I thought the only effects of trauma were psychological, and that the main symptom was post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since I was not a psychiatrist, it didn’t seem relevant to my work.

It wasn’t until I left medicine in hopes of better understanding root causes of chronic illness, that I learned what trauma really was. Two experiences made all the difference. First, when I retrained as a somatic trauma therapist and was introduced to research I’d never heard of in my medical training. Second — when I developed a chronic illness myself.

At my worst, I became almost entirely bed-ridden for nine months from chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). There’s nothing like living with a disease to truly understand what it’s like — the vulnerability, the fear that a symptom might be life-threatening, the sense that you might keep worsening until you actually die and no one will be able to help you, the side effects, the frustration and desperation when nothing works, as well as the loss of social connections and work and income and so much more.

I’ve learned a lot from being sick. One of the most helpful things has been the realization that having a chronic illness can be traumatizing. This understanding has also been a powerful tool in helping me begin to heal.

These are eight lessons I’ve learned from trauma science and research that can help with process life with chronic illness:

1. Trauma is caused by experiences of relative helplessness.

Trauma can be defined as any event that triggers relative helplessness — a car accident, a scary medical procedure, the sudden death of a loved one, being given a diagnosis of an incurable disease. Such events trigger the same pathways in the brain as do abuse, rape or war.

2. Anxiety and depression are common effects of trauma.

You don’t have to develop PTSD to know you’ve experienced trauma. Two of the most common symptoms of trauma are anxiety and depression. These conditions occur frequently in people living with chronic illness. A lack of trauma awareness means that many health care professionals treat anxiety or depression as their primary approach to our diseases, thinking these are the cause. They believe our illnesses are “all in our heads.” Trauma science, on the other hand, explains how these symptoms can be caused by chronic diseases themselves, and from painful, frightening, unpredictable symptoms for which there are few or no treatments.

3. Past trauma can cause chronic illness, anxiety and depression.

Anxiety, depression and chronic illnesses of all kinds can be caused by adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), multigenerational trauma, and institutional trauma such as discrimination due to race, religion, and/or sexual orientation. The research explains how trauma is a risk factor for all of these symptoms. It also explains how the effects of trauma are not because we’re weak, but because adverse life experiences interact with our bodies, brains and physiologies to shape long-term health.

4. The view that chronic illness is “psychological” is false and out-of-date.

If you have a chronic illness and your doctor knows you have a history of trauma, they may have told you your symptoms are psychological or all in your head. This may have happened if you have an illness that can’t be diagnosed. This all-too-common perspective is traumatizing as well as inaccurate. It has also been disproven. The science of epigenetics is revealing that life experiences influence the way our genes function and the degree to which they turn on and off.

5. Medical care is often traumatizing.

Being disbelieved, judged, shamed or told that a complaint isn’t real is a form of abuse. When the social worker snickers behind the hospital curtain or a nurse whispers outside the office door that our inability to eat or get to the bathroom is due to laziness or “faking it,” this is also a type of trauma. Medical procedures that are scary or pose actual threat to our bodies or our lives are also potential sources of trauma. These are routine experiences for people living with chronic illness. The fact that these events are common, however, does not make them benign.