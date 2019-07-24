8 Things Newlyweds Need to Know About Personal Finance

Here’s a guide to help transition into sharing your financial life with someone else.



Bride and groom shown from the knees down holding hands while sitting More

Image source: Getty Images

When you get married, should you open joint financial accounts or keep them separate? Do young, healthy, married couples need a will, or can that wait until kids are involved? And how much should your spouse know about your finances?

Going from being a single individual to sharing your financial life with someone else can be intimidating, but it doesn’t need to be. Here are the answers to these questions, as well as a few other important financial topics newlyweds should know about.

1. You still have separate credit profiles

This is one very common misconception. I’ve heard people say things like, "Once you’re married, you essentially become one person as far as credit goes."

This is 100% false. Married couples can have some joint accounts -- for example, my wife and I are both listed on our mortgage, and the account reports to the credit bureaus for both of us. However, you’ll still have a credit report that is your own.

To be perfectly clear, you won’t "inherit" any adverse credit accounts or debt that your spouse has, nor will their credit cards and other accounts be included on your credit report unless your name is on the account.

2. You don’t have to apply for joint credit accounts

After you get married, you don’t have to apply for credit jointly whenever it’s possible to do so. You can apply for loans as an individual or jointly, whichever serves your needs the best. For example, if your spouse has bad credit, it can be a good idea to apply for a mortgage loan in your name only. Conversely, if both of your incomes are necessary to qualify for the car, it can be better if both of you apply together.

As a personal example, I mentioned that my wife and I have a joint mortgage, but both of our car loans are in our own names (no particular financial reason -- it just worked out that way).

On that topic, it’s worth mentioning that for the most part, there’s no such thing as a joint credit card. You can list your spouse as an authorized user but with virtually all credit cards, there is only one primary account owner.

3. Should you have a joint bank account or separate accounts?

There are some good reasons to open a joint bank account, and some good reasons to maintain individual accounts. For example, joint bank accounts combine your finances and make it easy to pay bills that both spouses contribute to. This can help increase trust between spouses, and can often make people think twice before spending impulsively, knowing that their spouse will see the transaction. On the other hand, many married people like having some individualized control over their spending.

For many couples, the right answer can be to do both. Keep a central, joint bank account to pay bills and shared expenses, while also maintaining individual bank accounts for personal discretionary spending.

4. Talk about your finances

Many people don’t like talking about money. This is unsurprising -- after all, as a culture we are generally taught that it’s rude to talk about how much money you have or to ask someone else about their money.

However, when you get married, talking about your finances is very important. Financial problems, especially those that one spouse was unaware of, are one of the top reasons for divorce in the United States. At a minimum, you and your spouse should discuss: