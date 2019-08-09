8 things science has shown to be strongly linked with more gun violence — and 2 things that are not

Mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killed 31 people in less than 24 hours on August 3 and 4.

President Donald Trump blamed the shootings on "gruesome video games" and "mentally ill monsters," but there's no scientific link between either of these factors and gun violence.

Instead, scientific research shows that a history of domestic abuse and easy access to guns are strongly linked to higher rates of gun deaths.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more before he was arrested. The US Justice Department is investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism that may have targeted immigrants.

Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine people on a street in Dayton, Ohio, including his own sister, and wounded 27 others before he was killed by police.

The week before, yet another gunman, a 19-year-old, killed three people (two of them children) and injured 13 before fatally shooting himself at a festival in Gilroy, California.

Though President Donald Trump has blamed these mass shootings on mental illness and video games, the science on gun violence does not back up those claims. Rather, studies have found that a person's history of domestic abuse and having easy access to guns, particularly assault weapons, are linked to higher rates of gun violence.

Here's what research tells us.

Gun violence is poorly researched, but studies have strongly linked it with certain factors — and turned up little evidence for others.

"In relation to mortality rates, gun-violence research was the least-researched cause of death and the second-least-funded cause of death," the authors of a 2017 study wrote.

The study attributed this lack of research to a 1996 bill that barred scientists at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from researching gun violence. In 2018, President Trump signed a Congressional bill that allowed the US government to fund gun-violence research again, as long as it did not promote gun control.







One thing that is not not linked to gun violence: mental illness. So President Trump's claim that "mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger — not the gun" is unfounded.

Following the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, President Trump blamed the violence on "mentally ill monsters." He called for improvements to mental-health treatment and, "when necessary, involuntary confinement" of mentally ill people.

But people with mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violent crime than perpetrators.

A 2016 study from the American Psychiatric Association found that "mass shootings by people with serious mental illness represent less than 1% of all yearly gun-related homicides." Overall, people with mental illness only contribute to about 3% of violent crimes, the study found.