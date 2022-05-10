8 things seasoned cruisers say you should know before stepping foot aboard your first cruise

Seasoned cruisers' tips for first-timers include ways to save money and make the most of your trip. Joey Hadden/Insider

With so many things to do and see onboard, taking a cruise for the first time can feel overwhelming.

To help prepare, seasoned cruisers on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas shared their top tips.

Snag pool chairs early and don't fly in on the same day as your ship's departure, they told Insider.

If you're going on a cruise for the first time, it might feel overwhelming.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas docked at Royal Caribbean's private island. Joey Hadden/Insider

For first-timers, going on a cruise might feel overwhelming. It's a whole new form of transportation for some, and when you're traveling on a large ship with so many places to eat and activities and excursions to choose from, it can be hard to figure out how to make the most of your trip.

On a recent voyage onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, Insider sought out seasoned cruisers to share their best tips for maximizing the experience and saving money.

From top left to bottom right: Vickie Carmody and her travel companion, Sarah Kennard, Paul Gallifrey, and Stephanie Franks. Courtesy of Paul Gallifrey, Sarah Kennard, Vickie Carmody, and Stephanie Franks

To make the most of any cruise, it can be helpful to hear from those who have done it before. While onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, Insider talked to people who have been on multiple cruises, who shared their best tips to help plan an incredible cruise vacation.

While packing for a cruise, try to keep it light, but make sure you have all the essentials covered.

Seasoned cruisers say to only pack what you need. Joey Hadden/Insider

Sharon Taylor, who has been on five cruises, told Insider that first-timers should be careful not to overpack.

"New cruisers think cruising is a fashion show and pack way too many clothes and shoes, but you wind up just wanting to be comfortable," she said.

For a seven-night cruise, Taylor said she brings two bathing suits, four pairs of shorts, two pairs of shoes, one formal outfit, eight pairs of underwear, and six tops. She plans to buy two more tops on the trip, she added.

Paul Gallifrey, who has been on 30 cruises on various lines, said to pack what you need for the length of the cruise, but add a few extra options just in case.

"Maybe you decide to change clothes between pool time and the buffet," Gallifrey said. "An extra shirt and pair of shorts will come in handy."

Gallifrey added that some activities on ships and excursions require specific clothing, like lace-up shoes for zip lining. Check the cruise line's website for these requirements and pack accordingly.

Don't forget to pack a magnet to make finding your stateroom easier.

A magnet may be used to help a stateroom door stand out. Joey Hadden/Insider

Large cruise ships typically have seemingly endless hallways of staterooms with identical doors, as Insider previously reported.

Taylor said to make sure you pack magnets to attach to the outside of your door to help you spot it.

"You will be glad you did when you are looking for your room down those long hallways," Taylor added.

If you have to fly into the port city from where your ship is leaving, book a flight at least one day before departure to avoid missing the boat.

A view of the port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from the cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

Unless you book a flight through a cruise line package, the ship will leave without you even if your delayed or canceled flight makes you late, Stephanie Franks, who has been on more than 15 cruises, said.

On Royal Caribbean, if you book a flight through the cruise line and it is delayed or canceled, their Emergency Travel team will get you on an earlier flight or fly you to the next port to join the cruise. If you don't book through the cruise line, you'll have to figure it out yourself.

Earlier this month, Franks said her friend's flight to Miami got canceled the day before her cruise because of the weather in Florida.

"They hopped in a car and drove 19 hours straight to get here on time. You just never know. But best to be prepared and early than late."

She recommends flying in at least one day before the ship departs to leave extra time for potential delays and cancelations. Stay near the port, she said, adding that there are plenty of hotels in Florida with shuttles to the port, she added.

Before you even board the ship, experienced cruisers recommend booking any additional costs ahead of time.

Excursions are available to book onboard the ship, or before you arrive. Joey Hadden/Insider

On cruise ships, there are often eateries and activities included in the price of the ticket, as well as some specialty restaurants that cost extra. When stopping at ports, you can book excursions for an additional cost, too.

Once your trip is booked you can often prepay for dining on the ship and excursions at the ports. Reservations generally book up quickly, so it's smart to get this done as soon as possible to ensure you get the experiences you want. Plus, you'll probably pay less than if you waited until your trip.

"Do everything you can before getting on board to save money," Tekeshia Browne, who has been on over 100 cruises, told Insider, adding that there are discounts for restaurants and excursions before the cruise begins.

If you are a new cruiser, it's easiest to book excursions with the cruise line.

People stand in line to board a ferry at a port. Joey Hadden/Insider

At each cruise port, passengers may disembark to spend their time as they wish. They might sightsee independently, take a taxi to a beach, link up with a local tour guide, or join an official cruise line excursion.



But Gallifrey said first-time cruisers will likely have the easiest time if they opt for the last option.

Navigating ports can be confusing, especially if you're taking transportation to your excursion, but if you book through the cruise line, you'll be directed to exactly where you need to go. Some cruise line excursions even include meals.

"If you are new to cruising and have not had experience arranging excursions, it is sometimes easier to go with the ones from the cruise line," he said, adding that these excursions will guarantee the ship will wait for you if it takes longer than planned.

"Self-booked excursions are totally outside of this guarantee," he said.

But some say there's enough to eat, see, and do without spending any more money outside of booking your cruise.

Lunch and dessert options at a buffet onboard the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

Some cruisers say that everything that's already included in the price of the ticket is enough to have a great vacation. You can eat at multiple restaurants on the ship, participate in games and activities, attend shows, and explore the ports at no extra cost.

"You don't really need to spend another penny after you have paid for your cruise. There are plenty of awesome free shows, foods — including the main dining room — and things to do at every port," Taylor said. "At ports, I roam around the shops and look at the artisan stuff made by locals."

No matter how you choose to spend your days off or onboard your ship, you should always read the daily cruise planner.

A daily cruise schedule in a stateroom onboard the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

On Royal Caribbean cruises, attendants deliver the daily planner, Cruise Compass, to staterooms each night.

From escape rooms and sports games to dancing classes, and karaoke, the ship is full of scheduled activities that you'll only know about if you read the Cruise Compass or check the Royal Caribbean app.

Vickie Carmody, who has spent 280 nights on cruise ships, said that first-timers should make sure they read this planner, adding that she skipped it during her first cruise and missed out.

"My first cruise I was so bored because I didn't know any better," she added. "I missed the Welcome aboard show, the Quest, the poolside games like the belly flop contest and sexiest man contest, and a lot of the entertainment around the ship."

But if you want to just relax by the pool, get a chair early in the day before they're all taken by people or towels.

People fill up pool chairs onboard the ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

Franks said that on most ships by mid-day, people take up chairs on pool decks by saving them with towels. So she recommends getting up early to grab a spot around 6 a.m.

There are rules against saving chairs on cruise ships, but Franks said she has rarely seen them enforced.

"It tends to be a bigger issue on larger ships ironically, she added. "The smaller ships go to smaller ports, so I guess people focus more on island excursions than the pool deck."

