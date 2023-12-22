Here are 8 things to do in South Jersey with the kids over winter break

So, you and the kids are off for the holidays?

What will you do for winter break? If you don’t plan to leave the area for some sun and fun, there are a host of things to get into right in your own backyard.

There are plenty of winter festivals, ice skating, bowling, arcade games, Christmas lights and more. How about a visit with the animals?

Here are eight cool places in South Jersey to take the young ones on break.

Adventure Aquarium, Camden

The aquarium, located on the Delaware River, has many things to offer year-round, and plenty at this time of year.

Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium features Scuba Santa, who swims back to the North Pole on Christmas.

The aquarium's website said it features the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree, which stretches 18 feet tall and is trimmed with an array of 400 colorful, custom-sculpted corals.

Scuba Santa interacts with guests as he dives in the Adventure Aquarium's Ocean Realm exhibit during the aquarium's Christmas Underwater event in this Courier Post file photo. The Christmas Underwater event runs through December 24.

While Scuba Santa won’t be around for long, the aquarium features over 15,000 other aquatic animals including green sea turtles, stingrays, sharks, Pacific black tip sharks, a great hammerhead shark, hippos, penguins and more.

There is a shark bridge, a shark tunnel, a virtual reality experience and more.

Go: 1 Riverside Drive; https://www.adventureaquarium.com/

Cape May County Park and Zoo, Cape May Courthouse

It’s free and open year-round.

The zoo features an African lion, giraffe, alpaca, bald eagle, a red panda, American bison, a cheetah, snow leopard, zebra and much more.

It offers animal encounters and guided tours as well, for a fee.

The zoo also offers virtual programs, zoo camps and more.

Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Go: 707 Route 9; capemaycounty.civicplus.com/1008/Park-Zoo

Funplex, Mount Laurel

The family fun center has amusements, indoor arcade, go-karts, bowling and more, although the waterpark and outdoor attractions are closed for the 2023 season.

There’s Foam Frenzy, bumper cars, FunTron (laser tag) and other indoor rides and adventures.

The Funplex Mount Laurel has opened a dual-brand hotel adjacent to its Route 38 site in Mount Laurel.

Funplex regularly hosts birthday party and other group events.

Go: 3320-24 NJ-38; thefunplex.com/mount-laurel/attractions/

Historic Smithville, Smithville

Historic Smithville is a winter wonderland this time of year.

There is a light show on the lake through January 6 with over 120 Christmas trees made from over 50,000 Christmas lights. They magically float on Lake Meone in the center of Historic Smithville. The orchestrated show of lights and music begins when darkness falls, the website states. The shows can be seen from either side of the village and the bridge.

Historic Smithville offers plenty of shopping as well, with more than 50 shops.

Smithville is located minutes from Atlantic City.

Go: 615 E. Moss Mill Road; historicsmithville.com/

Holiday light show at Diggerland USA, West Berlin

Diggerland offers a drive-thru holiday lights show ($34.95 a vehicle) that children (and adults) will enjoy.

Seeing lights 6 must-see South Jersey light shows

Diggerland says it is American’s only construction theme and water park. The holiday light show features a plethora of lights, holiday displays, tunnels and their own radio station to “fill your car with holiday spirit.”

Go: 100 Pinedge Drive; diggerlandusa.com/special-events/holiday-light-show/?keyword=&campaign

Johnson's Corner Farm, Medford

You can always find fun things to do on the farm. The popular corner farm offers photos with Santa, and many other family-friendly activities. There is a musical light show hayride, fire and lights in the discovery barnyard and animal farm, and more.

Oh, don’t forget the bakery and farmhouse menu. They are known for their cider doughnuts, pies and chicken pot pies.

There are other seasonal activities throughout the year.

Go: 133 Church Road; johnsonsfarm.com/

WinterFest Ice Skating, Cooper River Park, Cherry Hill

The fest runs through February 25. Vendors will be selling food. The rink can be rented out for private events and birthday party packages are available. The rink is open Thursday through Monday. The hours can vary so check the website.

The rink is located near the corner of Cuthbert and Park Avenue.

Vintner Wonderland, Renault Winery, Egg Harbor City

The wonderland features the Vintner Rink for outdoor ice skating. There are local artisans, live entertainment, culinary treats and more.

Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City has stage fire pits and garden fire pits available. The outdoor dining areas also have heaters.

The skating rink is designed for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

The wonderland goes through February and includes the Vintner Village.

Go: 72 Bremen Avenue; renaultwinery.com/vintner-wonderland/

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: 8 things to do in South Jersey with your kids over winter break