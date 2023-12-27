Here are 8 things to do New Year's Eve weekend in the Galesburg area
It's time to say good-bye to 2023 and hello to 2024.
There's a variety of ways for you to close out the year, including dancing, playing glow sports and so much more.
Here are eight things to do.
Teen Glow Sports Night
What: Come play classic games with a fun twist: badminton with a light up birdie, glow spikeball or basketball with a light up ball. Need some light? Head up to the lobby for some table tennis and music. Pre-register or drop in. For ages 12 to 18.
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29
Where: Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road, Galesburg
Cost: $5
For more: 309-345-3683
Saturday Indian Lunch Buffet
What: Don't miss out on the deli's first ever Saturday Indian Lunch Buffet.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30
Where: Cornucopia Natural Market & Deli, 180 S. Seminary St., Galesburg
For more: 309-342-3111
Rockin’ New Year's Eve Celebration
What: Come for a party to remember at the center of arts. Parents must remain present.
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 30
Where: Buchanan Center for the Arts, 64 Public Square, Monmouth
Cost: $2; free for members
For more: 309-734-3033
New Year’s Eve: Glo in the Dark Edition
What: Bid farewell to the old and welcome the new at Iron Spike Brewing's Glow-in-the-Dark New Year's Eve party. You can expect a neon wonderland with glow-in-the-dark décor and UV lights. Sip on craft brews and cocktails specially formulated for the neon lights.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Iron Spike Brewing Company, 150 E. Simmons St., Galesburg
For more: 309-297-4718
New Year's Eve Party
What: Celebrate New Year's Eve with Backstabbin' Betty.
When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Cactus Country, 3075 W. Main St., Galesburg
For more: 309-342-8686
New Year's Eve celebration
What: Smokin Willie's BBQ is available from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by live music from The Night Life Band.
When: 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Cedar Creek Hall, 569 W. North St., Galesburg
For more: 309-297-0295
Noon Years Eve Balloon Drop
What: Ring in the noon year by bringing the kids for the party with kid's activities, photo opportunities and balloon drop at noon.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg
For more: 309-344-1100
Giving ’24 a Shot: A New Year Celebration
What: Come for dinner and a DJ. The Patio's New Year's Eve dinner plate features your choice of ribs, brisket or pulled pork served with a side of baked beans and potato salad. Available after 6 p.m. Dance to Chicago’s DJ Soul from 8 p.m. to1 a.m.
When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31
Where: The Patio, 1585 Monmouth Blvd., Galesburg
For more: 309-343-1511
Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: New Year's Eve weekend offers 8 things to do in Galesburg, Illinois