Here are 8 things to do New Year's Eve weekend in the Galesburg area

It's time to say good-bye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

There's a variety of ways for you to close out the year, including dancing, playing glow sports and so much more.

Here are eight things to do.

Teen Glow Sports Night

What: Come play classic games with a fun twist: badminton with a light up birdie, glow spikeball or basketball with a light up ball. Need some light? Head up to the lobby for some table tennis and music. Pre-register or drop in. For ages 12 to 18.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29

Where: Lakeside Recreation Facility, 1033 South Lake Storey Road, Galesburg

Cost: $5

For more: 309-345-3683

Saturday Indian Lunch Buffet

What: Don't miss out on the deli's first ever Saturday Indian Lunch Buffet.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30

Where: Cornucopia Natural Market & Deli, 180 S. Seminary St., Galesburg

For more: 309-342-3111

Rockin’ New Year's Eve Celebration

What: Come for a party to remember at the center of arts. Parents must remain present.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 30

Where: Buchanan Center for the Arts, 64 Public Square, Monmouth

Cost: $2; free for members

For more: 309-734-3033

New Year’s Eve: Glo in the Dark Edition

What: Bid farewell to the old and welcome the new at Iron Spike Brewing's Glow-in-the-Dark New Year's Eve party. You can expect a neon wonderland with glow-in-the-dark décor and UV lights. Sip on craft brews and cocktails specially formulated for the neon lights.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Iron Spike Brewing Company, 150 E. Simmons St., Galesburg

For more: 309-297-4718

New Year's Eve Party

What: Celebrate New Year's Eve with Backstabbin' Betty.

When: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Cactus Country, 3075 W. Main St., Galesburg

For more: 309-342-8686

New Year's Eve celebration

What: Smokin Willie's BBQ is available from 6 to 8 p.m. followed by live music from The Night Life Band.

When: 9 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Cedar Creek Hall, 569 W. North St., Galesburg

For more: 309-297-0295

Noon Years Eve Balloon Drop

What: Ring in the noon year by bringing the kids for the party with kid's activities, photo opportunities and balloon drop at noon.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Blvd., Galesburg

For more: 309-344-1100

Giving ’24 a Shot: A New Year Celebration

What: Come for dinner and a DJ. The Patio's New Year's Eve dinner plate features your choice of ribs, brisket or pulled pork served with a side of baked beans and potato salad. Available after 6 p.m. Dance to Chicago’s DJ Soul from 8 p.m. to1 a.m.

When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31

Where: The Patio, 1585 Monmouth Blvd., Galesburg

For more: 309-343-1511

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: New Year's Eve weekend offers 8 things to do in Galesburg, Illinois