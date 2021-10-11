8 thoughtful ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day

Indigenous Peoples Day is today, October 11, offering families a great opportunity to learn more about Native peoples and their traditions. Why not take this opportunity to embrace Indigenous cultures by doing small, simple gestures like supporting activists or cooking some Indigenous recipes for your family? Not only will you be learning about an important culture and people as it relates to our country, but you will be doing so in a way that gets the kids involved.

Here are eight thoughtful ways that you and your family can celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

1. Stream Indigenous artists' music

Listen to great music by Indigenous artists.

All Indigenous music is not the same, and there is a wide variety of artists performing a mix of interesting music. For something truly unique, try listening to Barkaa who lives in South West Sydney on Gandangara land. Originally from New South Wales, Barkaa raps about her life, which includes her experience as a First Nations native and being part of the Malyangapa, Barkindji tribe. Her music is perfect for dancing to with the entire family and her anthems send strong, girl empowerment messages that kids can relate to. All you need is a good smart speaker.

2. Purchase art and home decor

Support Native American artisans

Dozens of Indigenous artisans sell their work through Etsy. Whether you want some art to hang up or pieces of home decor, you'll be sure to find something you and your family will enjoy. We're particular fans of the handmade dream catchers from the Akitradingpost shop.

3. Read books by Indigenous authors

This beautifully illustrated book is perfect for bedtime.

Some of the best ways to celebrate Indigenous culture is to read books written by Indigenous people. By incorporating Indigenous children's books into your bookshelf, you and your family can learn about different tribes and cultures together. Hiawatha and the Peacemaker recounts author and musician Robbie Robertson’s oral history of his Iroquois tribe.

Get Hiawatha and the Peacemaker at Amazon for $19.95

4. Participate in online events hosted by Indigenous people

Make learning from Indigenous people a family affair.

NAFNI, better known as Native American, First Nations and Indigenous Peoples, offers the public online resources and webinars to bring awareness to the many traditions and ways of life of Indigenous people. You can search for spirituality classes, history, crafting and a host of other subjects that can increase your understanding of First Nation tribes.

Learn more about NAFNI and sign up for classes

5. Bake some Indigenous eats with the family

You’ll be surprised at how easy—and delicious—these recipes are.

Most of us are already accustomed to Native American foods such as corn, hominy, squash and peppers. Powwows has a list of recipes that could easily be your new comfort foods. Whether you’re interested in Fry Bread or Three Sisters Soup, your family will be in for a delicious meal.

Find Indigenous recipes on Powwows.com

6. Plant some heirloom seeds

Many Indigenous people rely on natural resources to create holistic remedies. Herbs like mint, sage, and rosemary don't just add flavor to your food but can be infused in teas and used topically for small accidents like cuts and bruises. You can honor Native American culture by growing your own herbs at home. The Alliance of Native Seedkeepers sells heirloom seeds and uses the profits from their online store to help repatriate ancient, often nearly extinct plants that were important to Indigenous tribes.

Get seeds at the Alliance of Native Seedkeepers

7. Donate to Indigenous activists and groups

Support Indigenous activists on the frontlines

There are many Indigenous advocates and grassroots organizations, including those centering climate change, civil rights and accessibility. Native Moment does a lot of work in seeking gender justice in Indigenous communities. They are also vocal and advocate for environmental protection and rights to stop corporations and the government from destroying natural resources. Native Movement is hosting a virtual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration and rally, so that supporters can attend from anywhere.

Register at Native Moment

8. Support Indigenous designers

Wear beautiful clothes designed by a Native Hawaiian.

Project Runway contestant—and Hawaiian native—Kini Zamora warns about the dangers of fast fashion because it creates unnecessary waste that contributes to our environmental issues. Zamora is just one of several Indigenous designers that are seeking innovative ways to create cleaner and high-quality pieces that can last for years. His pieces range from vibrant butterfly tops to tote bags.

Shop Kini Zamora products

