8 tied to Oklahoma biker gang shootout plead not guilty in mass arraignment

Ryan Paul Floyd walks into a courtroom Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City.

Eight people pleaded "not guilty" Wednesday in Oklahoma County District Court on charges related to a shooting at a south Oklahoma City club on April 1 that left three people dead.

They were formally arraigned Wednesday morning in front of District Judge Amy Palumbo, with felony counts ranging from accessory to murder, gang-related offenses and conspiracy to commit felony offenses.

Oklahoma City police said the defendants were tied to a “shootout between several rival biker gangs” inside the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, 4120 Newcastle Road.

The shooting took the lives of Eric Oberholtzer, 29; Andrew Sump, 28; and Francisco Tanajara, 38. Six people were shot, with the three survivors taken to the hospital — one seriously wounded and the other two with injuries that were not life threatening.

Fourteen people have now been charged in the case.

Clayton Owens walks into a courtroom Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City.

Who's been charged? What did they plead?

The people who pleaded "not guilty" in person Wednesday included:

Ryan Paul Floyd, 49, with bond set at $250,000.

Richard Bradley Kamm, 49, with bond set at $150,000.

Glen Leroy Knight, 44, with bond set at $100,000.

Shane Joseph Overby, 38, who appeared in custody, with bond set at $500,000 bond.

Clayton Owens, 36, who had been wounded during the shooting and remains out on a medical own-recognizance bond.

Raymond Stauffer, 51, with bond set at $175,000 bond.

Nicklus Cole Sweet, 41, who appeared in custody, with bond set at $20 million.

Rickey Lee Turpin, 46, who appeared in custody, with bond set at $7 million.

All of the defendants were expected to appear again in court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 17.

Raymond Stauffer waits for arraignment Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse in Oklahoma City.

Kristie Tanajara, 56, wife of one of the shooting victims, pleaded not guilty earlier in October to an accessory to a felony charge. She appeared in court Wednesday as part of scheduling a preliminary hearing conference, which is set for Dec. 11.

Kevin Lee Williams, 45, previously pleaded "not guilty" in October, with a bond set at $250,000. His pretrial conference also is expected to continue Dec. 11.

Jefferson Blair Girard, 56, also pleaded "not guilty" Monday, with a bond remaining at $100,000 and a pretrial conference also set for Jan. 17.

Douglas James Jacobs, 47, in custody Wednesday, did not appear in person, but his attorney requested more time to file motions, with arraignment reset to Nov. 30.

Several other individuals with charges related to the melee already pleaded "no contest" before Wednesday's arraignment, court records showed.

Tyler Scott Lewis, 28, and Eric Samaniego both pleaded "no contest" to gang-related offenses and conspiracy to commit a felony, while Samaniego also pleaded "no contest" to possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Various agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped Oklahoma City police make the arrests earlier this year, officials said.

Oklahoma City police investigate the scene April 2 at Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City after a shooting killed at least three people.

